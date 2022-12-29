JoAnn Venhuizen: Where is the Con Survivor Now?

Dateline’s ‘The Perfect Guy’ chronicles how infamous con man Derek Alldred swindled millions of dollars from several different women while taking on fake identities. He would meet most of his victims on social media or dating apps before making them believe that he was the person of their dreams. However, once he managed to gain his victim’s trust, he used his influence to take control of their finances and steal their life savings. When JoAnn Venhuizen came across Derek on a dating website in 2014, she had no idea about his crimes. Besides, he even gave her a fake alias, which made identification all the more difficult. Nevertheless, with Derek now behind bars, let’s find out where JoAnn is at present, shall we?

Who Is JoAnn Venhuizen?

A native of Minnesota, JoAnn Venhuizen was looking for a date on the popular dating website Match.com when she first came across Derek Alldred. People who know JoAnn describe her as a loving and kindhearted woman who is always ready to extend a helping hand. Besides, JoAnn is also known for her friendly nature, which helped her bond with Derek in quite a short time. In 2014, JoAnn was earning a living as a schoolteacher, and although she had quite a comfortable life, she yearned for someone to share it with. Hence, she was pretty interested in starting a relationship with Derek once she met him online.

Derek Allred had already swindled several thousand dollars from quite a few victims before coming across JoAnn. Since Derek generally targeted lonely, single women looking for a long-term relationship, he hunted for his victims on dating websites before acting as the man of their dreams. When meeting JoAnn online, Derek introduced himself as “Derek R. Allarad” and claimed he was an international banking lawyer with a considerable fortune. Surprisingly, JoAnn noticed that the man she met online turned out to be everything she wanted and more, as he came across as an empathetic, kindhearted, and friendly individual. Moreover, Derek would often shower JoAnn with expensive presents and grand romantic gestures, which made her trust him even more.

Eventually, Derek informed JoAnn that he had a daughter living in Hawaii and would like them to meet. What followed was a no-expenses barred trip to Hawaii, which JoAnn later said cost close to $9000. However, much to the Minnesota native’s surprise, Derek’s daughter never came to meet them once, and the con man would make up one excuse or the other for her absence. Concerned and anxious, JoAnn immediately searched Derek’s supposed daughter online and found that she had a different surname. She then started investigating Derek and realized that he was a con man with an arrest warrant in his name. Without wasting any time, JoAnn confronted Derek with the information, who claimed his ex-wife was behind the issue. Yet, that excuse wasn’t enough to satisfy the Minnesota native, and although she kicked Derek out of her house, she later noticed that he had stolen around $24000 from her.

Where Is JoAnn Venhuizen Now?

Although JoAnn did not have any proof of Derek stealing from her, she was soon contacted by Cindi Pardini, who made it her life’s mission to make Derek pay. By this time, Cindi had reached out to several of Derek’s victims and had organized them into a support group. Eventually, the police discovered that Derek was seeing a Dallas-based healthcare executive named Tracie Cooper-Cunningham in 2017. They immediately approached Tracie, and once she agreed to be a part of a sting operation, authorities were able to take the con man into custody. Subsequently, JoAnn testified against Derek at his trial and played an integral role in his conviction and sentencing. At present, JoAnn appears to be happily married and is living a joyful life surrounded by her friends and family. She resides in Elk River, Minnesota, and while JoAnn prefers to keep her life under wraps, we want to wish her the best for the years to come.

