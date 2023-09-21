Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara’s The Island Gears Up for Filming in Fuerteventura

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara-starrer ‘The Island’ is scheduled to be filmed in Fuerteventura, Spain. The thriller film follows a couple who decide to move away from civilization and build a private residence on a remote island. However, a millionaire passing through the island reveals their plans to the world, making the couple a sensation. When a European countess gets to know about the island, she plans to take over the same. This countess and her entourage soon begin to threaten the Eden that the couple has built and battle lines are quickly drawn. Psychological warfare ensues as seduction and jealousy descend into sexual infidelity, betrayal, and eventually murder.

The production schedule hasn’t been announced yet. However, the filming is expected to begin once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike concludes. Fuerteventura, where the shoot is set to commence, is a part of the Canary Islands, a Spanish autonomous community. The island, known for its serene oceanfront and white sand beaches, has previously hosted the production of ‘Eternals,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984,’ ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ ‘The Dictator,’ ‘Exodus: Gods and Kings,’ and ‘The Kill Team.’

The drama film is helmed by Paweł Pawlikowski. The filmmaker is known for directing the 2013 film ‘Ida,’ which received the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. He also directed the 2018 historical drama film ‘Cold War,’ which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Director. His other credits include ‘Lost in Karastan,’ ‘The Woman in the Fifth,’ ‘My Summer of Love,’ and ‘Last Resort.’

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara star in the film in the lead roles. The real-life couple previously worked together in the 2018 film ‘Mary Magdalene.’ Phoenix is also known for his Oscar-winning performance in ‘Joker’ and for his roles as Commodus in ‘Gladiator,’ Johnny Cash in ‘Walk the Line,’ Freddie Quell in ‘The Master,’ and Joe in ‘You Were Never Really Here.’ Mara, on the other hand, is recognized for her performances as Lisbeth Salander in ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,’ Erica Albright in ‘The Social Network,’ Faye in ‘Song to Song,’ and Nancy Holbrook in ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street.’ The details about the rest of the casting have been kept under wraps.

The film is produced by Apocalypso Pictures, Brightstar, Extreme Emotions, Vision Distribution, WME Independent, and Wildside. Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward serve as the producers, along with Lorenzo Gangarossa, Mario Gianani, and Ewa Puszczynska serving as the co-producers. Reno Antoniades is on board as an executive producer.

Producer Seghatchian spoke about the project in a statement and revealed that the film explores contemporary, universal, and relatable themes. “Paweł is the master of strong drama and he’s unmatched at creating attractive but emotionally complex characters whose reach often exceeds their grasp — especially in matters of the heart,” she said. “In ‘The Island,’ power struggles and love and death are all amplified by Pawel’s cinematic style, which will integrate the savage beauty of nature on this deserted island into the story. With a brilliant cast this murder mystery, set in an epic landscape, will feel timeless — but its themes are contemporary, universal, and highly relatable,” Seghatchian added.

