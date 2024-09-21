Joe Hunt: Where is Billionaire Boys Club Founder Now?

Movies can influence people in weird ways, and according to Netflix’s ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story,’ the Menendez brothers are a good example of that. Put on trial for the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty, the Menendez brothers are revealed to have found inspiration from watching ‘Billionaire Boys Club.’ The 1987 miniseries follows the case of the eponymous club that turned out to be a Ponzi scheme but is most famously remembered for the two murders that brought its founder, Joe Hunt, into the limelight. Of the two, Hunt was convicted for the murder of Ron Levin, even though the dead body was never found, and received life in prison without parole. For the second murder, that of Hedayat Eslaminia, he represented himself in court and ended up getting acquitted. Since then, he has steadfastly claimed his innocence.

Joe Hunt Has Cited a Stellar Record as a Prisoner

Joe Hunt is currently an inmate at the CDCR-Pleasant Valley State Prison (PVSP). He is married to Jamie, whom he wed while he was in prison. The couple don’t have any children, though Hunt expressed his desire to start a family had he been released from prison. He still maintains his innocence, saying that he did not kill Levin. While he has repeatedly appealed to the court about having his sentence commuted, things haven’t turned out in his favor so far. In the meantime, he has made a reputation for himself as a model prisoner.

His family launched a website with the name Free Joe Hunt in September 2018. It is used to inform people of Joe’s case from his perspective. Blogs authored by him, recounting his experience during the trial and since his imprisonment, regularly appear on the website. According to it, Hunt has busied himself with more moral pursuits. He is said to have studied law, and used his knowledge to help other inmates with their petitions, helping some in securing prison releases. He is reported to have been involved in starting a men’s group while he was at the California State Prison in Sacramento until 2012. He is also said to have been involved in a project at Folsom State Prison to help inmates with trauma and violent behavior and having acted as a chapel clerk while working with the prison’s clergy.

He is revealed to have joined Ananda Church of Self-Realization, where he received the name “Jairam,” meaning “Victory of God.” The website states he has raised over one million dollars for the church. Reportedly, he has also served as Chairman of the Student Council and worked as a clerk in the recreation department. The website also states that several credible people have come forward on his behalf, including his correctional counselor, two prison chaplains, and three corrections officers. According to Chaplain Dennis Merino, Hunt has made “[Merino’s] ministry and work in prison worthwhile.” A correctional officer said that he has been “directed towards positive goals” with “no inclination to re-offend.” According to Chaplain William Goeke, Hunt has “a voice of healing and compassion,” which makes other inmates look up to him.

Joe Hunt’s Efforts to Get His Sentence Commuted Have Been in Vain

It is this good reputation that Joe Hunt has tried to use as an argument in his favor while filing petitions over the years, all of which have been rejected so far. He filed an application for commutation of his sentence in January 2018. He’d hoped that by getting it accepted, he could at least have the chance to appear in front of a parole board and make a case for him to get out of prison on parole. In his petition, he has been described as “a different person: a chapel assistant and law clerk” with “exceptional” conduct. The application also includes several letters from correctional officers, chaplains, the prisoners he has helped, a former warden, and his friends and family. Despite his efforts, nothing has come out of it.

In September 2018, his family launched the website in his support, where they also offered a $100,000 reward to anyone who would come up with irrefutable evidence about Ron Levin’s whereabouts, who Hunt claims is still alive. The reward’s expiry date is set for January 1, 2025, but it might be extended. At the same time, a petition was launched in his support, which has garnered more than 50,000 signatures so far. Hunt tried again by filing a habeas corpus petition, but it was denied by the Los Angeles Superior Court in October 2018. According to the website, Hunt submitted another commutation application in September 2020, but it hasn’t been fruitful either.

Joe Hunt Has Experienced Several Health Problems Over the Years

Having been sentenced to life in prison in 1984, Hunt has spent over four decades of his life in prison. In the past few years, he has had some health scares that have raised concerns among his loved ones. His family revealed that in 2020, he was hospitalized for a heart issue and was diagnosed with arrhythmia, atrial fibrillation, and tachycardia. Later, he was also diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia, though it was in a very early stage. So far, despite the turbulence in his health, Hunt has been doing fine. Over the years, especially since his association with Ananda, he has taken to yoga and meditation, which he also teaches to other inmates. He has received constant support from his family and friends over the years, who visit him regularly.

