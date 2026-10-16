What Happened to John Musso? Did Kevin Pollak Leave Tulsa King?

What makes the world of ‘Tulsa King’ so interesting is the myriad of characters who join the fray every season. The third season of the Paramount+ series introduced several new characters, including FBI agent John Musso. While Dwight Manfredi makes an enemy out of Jeremiah Dunmire, he finds an unexpected collaborator in Musso. Their professional relationship doesn’t necessarily start on a good note, but over time they scratch each other’s backs, leading to a series of events that benefit them both. With such an important new connection in law enforcement, it feels unlikely that Dwight would let go of Musso so easily. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Special Agent John Musso Still Has an Important Part to Play in Dwight Manfredi’s Story

John Musso was introduced in the opening scene of Season 3, where he is revealed to be the one behind Dwight’s kidnapping at the end of the second season. Musso has no interest in Dwight’s illegal enterprise. Instead, he sees the mob boss as a tool to achieve something that wouldn’t otherwise be legally possible for him to do. He wants Dwight’s criminal sensibilities to bring down a dangerous, ruthless man named Deacon. While Musso gives the impression that Dwight has no choice but to go through with the plan, he eventually develops a more amicable relationship with his asset. Dwight, too, starts to use Musso for his own ends and doesn’t feel too bad about bringing down Deacon since he develops a strong disdain for the target the moment they come face to face.

At the end of the season, Deacon is killed, and with that Musso’s mission comes to an end. There are some disagreements about how Dwight handled certain things, but the fact remains that the job is done. This means Mousa has no reason to keep pushing the Manfredi family’s leader to do his bidding. More importantly, it has become clear that there is no way to control Dwight. If he does something, it’s because he wants to. In any case, Mousa doesn’t need to be around anymore, so he goes back to his normal job, chasing other dangerous people through similarly dangerous assets. At the beginning of Season 4, we see Dwight pushing everyone to gradually reduce the criminal nature of their businesses until they go completely legit.

With no intention of making a criminal empire that might crumble into itself, it makes sense that Dwight would want to stay away from anything connected to the feds. Still, it does not mean we have seen the last of Mousa. While Dwight might intend to distance himself from trouble, trouble will always find him sooner or later. Sure enough, several knocks on his door arrive by the end of the episode. With so many things on his plate, it wouldn’t be surprising if Dwight turns to Mousa for help. This means that we will likely see the FBI agent again in a cameo. So, he either sweeps in as the deus ex machina, which the show seems to have no shortage of. Or, Dwight actively seeks him out, calling upon the flavors in the previous season.

In any case, having a connection in the feds will surely work out much better. If nothing else, it will bring a fresh perspective on the situation, which is sure to get more complicated by the minute. A friendship with Mousa will also give Dwight an edge that could eventually become the decisive difference between winning and losing. It would be interesting to see where the duo lands and if Mousa has another target that he thinks can only be handled by the likes of Dwight Manfredi. To sum up, Mousa is staying on the show and will likely remain a consistent presence in upcoming events.

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