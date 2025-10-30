Johnny Depp’s ‘Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol’ Starts Filming in Dublin and London in Q1 2026

Ti West’s Christmas movie ‘Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol’ will film in Dublin, Ireland, and London, United Kingdom, in the first quarter of 2026. Nathaniel Halpern adapted the screenplay from Charles Dickens’s classic story, and Johnny Depp and Andrea Riseborough have been cast. Backed by Paramount, the movie centers on the elderly miser Ebenezer Scrooge, who goes on a supernatural journey to face his past, present, and future and fight for a second chance. ‘Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol’ will be released on November 13, 2026.

Johnny Depp’s latest feature film roles include Louis XV, the King of France, in the historical drama ‘Jeanne du Barry,’ the lead in the W. Eugene Smith biopic ‘Minamata,’ and Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.’ We will next see him in Marc Webb’s thriller movie ‘Day Drinker,’ which shows an enigmatic stranger form an unlikely bond with a grieving bartender who lost her lover. It also stars Madelyn Cline, Penélope Cruz, and Javier Botet.

Andrea Riseborough’s recent movies include the dog horror flick ‘Good Boy,’ the thriller ‘Dragonfly,’ the comedy ‘Funny Birds,’ and the biographical drama ‘Lee,’ featuring Kate Winslet as war correspondent Lee Miller. As far as TV shows are concerned, we saw her as Agnes in HBO Max’s ‘The Regime,’ Alice in PBS’s ‘Alice & Jack,’ Emma Lynwood in Prime Video’s ‘ZeroZeroZero,’ and Judy Schneider in Showtime’s ‘Waco.’ Her upcoming project is ‘Goodbye June,’ a British film with which Kate Winslet will be making her directorial debut. The film also stars Toni Collette, Johnny Flynn, and Helen Mirren.

Ti West is known for his horror movies. He is the director of ‘MaXXXine,’ ‘Pearl,’ ‘X,’ ‘The Sacrament,’ ‘Trigger Man,’ and ‘V/H/S.’ His non-horror directorial features include the drama ‘All the Light in the Sky,’ and the Western movie ‘In a Valley of Violence.’

