Jason Statham to Reportedly Star in Dexter Fletcher’s ‘Mr. Clarke’

Jason Statham has reportedly been roped in for Dexter Fletcher’s next directorial feature! Titled ‘Mr. Clarke,’ the movie will be shot in London, UK, in the spring of 2026. Derek Kolstad wrote the story, which is under wraps for now, though we can expect it to be an action thriller.

Jason Statham’s latest movies as a lead actor are ‘A Working Man,’ ‘The Beekeeper,’ ‘The Expendables 4,’ and ‘Meg 2: The Trench.’ His upcoming projects include ‘The Beekeeper 2,’ where he will reprise the role of Adam Clay, Jean-François Richet’s action thriller ‘Mutiny,’ co-starring Annabelle Wallis, and ‘Fast X: Part 2,’ where we will see him as Deckard Shaw, opposite Vin Diesel‘s Dominic Toretto and Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs, among others. ‘Fast X: Part 2’ is expected to be released in April of 2027.

Dexter Fletcher’s directorial credits include ‘Ghosted,’ an action comedy starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, the Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman,’ with Taron Egerton in the titular role, and the biographical sports comedy ‘Eddie the Eagle,’ starring Egerton as British skier Michael Edwards. He also directed the Queen biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ after Bryan Singer left the chair following alleged clashes with the cast and crew. He also helmed a couple of episodes of the Paramount+ mini-series ‘The Offer.’

Fletcher has been roped in to direct ‘Sherlock Holmes 3,’ which will have Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, and Eddie Marsan return as Sherlock, Watson, and Inspector Lestrade, respectively. He is also remaking the 1960 British heist movie ‘The League of Gentlemen,’ which starred Jack Hawkins, Richard Attenborough, and Bryan Forbes. For those who do not know, Statham and Fletcher worked together as actors in Guy Ritchie’s neo-noir black comedy crime movie ‘Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels.’ They both played criminals pulling off a heist. Nick Moran and Jason Flemyng are also in it.

London was used as the base of principal photography of movies like ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,’ ‘Warfare,’ ‘ No Time to Die,’ and ‘Tenet.’ Some upcoming projects to be shot there are ‘Seance On A Wet Afternoon,’ a psychological film starring Rachel Weisz, the political drama series ‘Cash,’ featuring Charlize Theron, and ‘Deeper,’ a thriller feature starring Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas.

Read More: Mikey Madison’s ‘The Masque Of The Red Death’ Starts Filming in Budapest and Austria in January 2026