After his breakthrough with leading roles in ‘Risky Business’ and ‘Top Gun‘ in the 1980s, Thomas “Tom” Cruise Mapother IV started bagging pivotal roles in several dramas, including ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ for which he even won a Golden Globe Award and got nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor. In the 1990s, he rose to newer heights of stardom by featuring in various commercially successful films, such as ‘A Few Good Men,’ ‘Interview with the Vampire,’ ‘The Firm,’ and ‘Jerry Maguire.’ By landing some iconic roles in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ film series, ‘Collateral,’ ‘Edge of Tomorrow,’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ he established himself as an action star, performing most of the risky stunts on his own. Given his immense popularity and fandom, most of our readers are looking forward to his future projects. Here is a list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Tom Cruise!

1. Digger (October 2, 2026)

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, ‘Digger’ will feature Cruise as Digger Rockwell, the most powerful man in the world, who causes a disaster and embarks on a mission to prove that he is the savior of humanity. Iñàrritu co-wrote the screenplay with Alexander Dinelaris, Sabina Berman, and Nicolas Giacobone. The cast also includes Jesse Plemons, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Robert John Burke, Emma D’Arcy, Riz Ahmed, Sandra Hüller, and Sophie Wilde. The epic movie will be released on October 2, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Untitled Days of Thunder Sequel (June 2, 2028)

Cruise and Anne Hathaway will star in a sequel to Cruise’s NASCAR drama ‘Days of Thunder.’ The original film, directed by the late Tony Scott, centers on the exploits of Cole Trickle (Cruise), a scrappy race car driver recruited to a new NASCAR team led by a retired racing legend, Harry Hogge (Robert Duvall). Will Staples is working on the script of the sequel, which Jonathan Levine will direct. The movie has yet to enter production. It will be released on June 2, 2028.

3. Deeper (TBA)

Cruise and Ana de Armas will star in Doug Liman’s upcoming supernatural thriller ‘Deeper’ for Warner Bros. Based on a story by Max Landis, the film will follow a disgraced astronaut who encounters a terrifying force while on a deep dive into a never-before-explored trench. What was supposed to help him get rid of his depression turns into a surreal exploration that brings him face-to-face with a new version of himself, but this happens only after he meets legendary French explorer Marion alive on the ocean floor. The shoot was put on hold in August 2025 due to budget disputes, and more details are awaited.

4. Broadsword (TBA)

Cruise will star in Christopher McQuarrie’s war drama ‘Broadsword,’ alongside Marion Cotillard and Henry Cavill. Based on a story by McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen, the story is set during World War II and follows a Marine sergeant who is the sole survivor of his aircraft after it crash-lands in France. He soon teams up with a brave local girl, and we see them traverse dangerous terrain while dodging enemies in hopes of reaching friendly territory. The Warner Bros. project has entered pre-production, and more details on production and release are awaited.

5. The Gauntlet (TBA)

Cruise will star alongside Scarlett Johansson in Christopher McQuarrie’s action film ‘The Gauntlet,’ a remake of Clint Eastwood’s 1977 action thriller. The plot centers on Detective Shockley, who must transport a witness to testify against a mobster. Betrayed by corrupt cops, Shockley hijacks a bus and reinforces it, attempting to reach the court while being pursued by armed officers. The project has Eastwood as a producer and is currently in pre-production. No other information regarding the film is available.

6. Top Gun 3 (TBA)

The sequel to Paramount Pictures’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ is in the works. Tentatively titled ‘Top Gun 3,’ the project has Ehren Kruger (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-writer) on board as the writer. Cruise will reprise his role as Maverick along with Miles Teller as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw and Glen Powell as Jake “Hangman” Seresin. The movie will end Cruise’s involvement in the franchise. Currently, there are no more details about this film.

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