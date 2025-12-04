Joi Dickerson-Neal: Where is P Diddy’s Alleged Victim Now?

It was in the early 2020s when hip-hop artist as well as executive P Diddy fell from grace as several people came forward to accuse him of grooming, manipulation, sexual misconduct, and more. They did so in the form of civil lawsuits – many of which are still pending – but it all did spark further investigations that resulted in him being found guilty on the federal charge of transportation to engage in prostitution in 2025. Netflix’s ‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ is thus a documentary series that explores not only his work ethic and rise to fame but also the allegations he faces from individuals like Joi Dickerson-Neal.

Joi Dickerson-Neal Appeared in a Music Video Alongside P Diddy

Although Joi Dickerson-Neal has always preferred to keep many details regarding her background and personal life out of the limelight, we do know that she is a proud native of Harlem, New York. That’s where she grew up in a household full of love and joy, even if it was not very financially stable, enabling her to understand the significance of acts of kindness, human connection, as well as self-respect. The truth is, her mother was a Social Worker, so the family rarely had any extra money, which is why she began working as a music video promoter at a relatively early age to help pay for her tuition at Syracuse University.

It was during this period in 1989 or 1990 that Joi first came across Sean “P Diddy” Combs, who was promoting parties and rising up in the music industry as a producer/executive. The duo hence often ran in similar circles, which is why she didn’t hesitate to tag along with him and a group of others to an afterparty one night – to a house he had access to in New Jersey. At the end, she had decided to stay back to help him clean up the mud guests had tracked inside, only for them to get into an easy conversation that left a positive impression on her.

Therefore, when Diddy suddenly asked Joi to be in a music video the following day because a model had backed out, she “went along” with it as she needed a ride back to Manhattan anyway. Despite the fact that being in front of the camera wasn’t her usual thing, she agreed after a bit of hesitation, as her entire role was to just “jump out of a car” to “get away from” a pimp. So, in the same clothes from the night before, the young woman ended up featuring in “Straight from the Soul” by Finesse & Synquis, who were trailblazers for females in hip-hop.

Joi Dickerson-Neal Claims P Diddy Assaulted Her in 1991

Joi and Diddy remained acquaintances in the year to follow, that is, until he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted her while they were on a date around/before the end of summer in 1991. According to the civil lawsuit she filed against the once-mogul in November 2023, she had left her drink at the table with him and later found herself unable to “independently stand or walk.” She even asserted that a friend had called her one day to reveal the rapper had not only intentionally assaulted her but also videotaped the same to play at his parties.

The entire alleged incident affected Joi to such an extent that she used to have nightmares, which is how her mother found out about it and then tried her best to help her in every way she could. The Syracuse University student subsequently approached a lot of people she knew from the industry for some aid too, but to no avail. According to her account in the aforementioned show, their reply to her was either along the lines of “What do you want me to do about it?” or “If I help you, I can’t get into his parties anymore.” She thus began avoiding Diddy, but when they did eventually bump into one another, she claims he rushed towards her, got on his knees, and swore he hadn’t drugged or assaulted her in any way.

That’s the last time Joi ever talked to him, realizing that if she chased answers, it could do her more harm than good in the long run. Nevertheless, because she prided herself on her dignity and self-respect more than anything else, seeing Diddy gradually thrive in the music industry always left her with the “most helpless feeling.” So, when he was widely accused of sexual misconduct by others too, she felt vindicated before ultimately becoming the first of more than 100 individuals to file such civil lawsuits against him. The rapper responded in 2024 by requesting that her case be dismissed, denying ever even being alone with her before calling her claims “false” and “salacious.” But alas, the case remains pending.

Joi Dickerson-Neal is Trying to Move On With Her Life in California

As mentioned above, Joi has always chosen to keep her personal as well as professional experiences well away from the spotlight, yet it appears as if the New Yorker is now based in California. She seemingly relocated to Inglewood in 2010, but then spent time in Dana Point in 2019, Beverly Hills in 2020, Oceanside in 2020, and later Beverly Hills again in 2020. Joi moved to Culver City in 2021, before eventually settling down with her then-14-year-old son, Malachi, in the suburban neighborhood of Porter Ranch in Los Angeles that same year. Since then, it seems like she has been serving as a professional Jewelry Maker, all the while also dabbling in teaching the same and trying her hand at the art of ceramics.

On a personal front, Joi’s loved ones are her top priority, so she does her best to spend time with them by either going out, holding get-togethers, or undertaking adventures whenever possible. The former co-curator of a 2015 African-American-focused exhibition recently even learned how to surf alongside her son, so it’s evident that she is actively choosing to feel good in the hopes of moving on. We should also mention that while she sadly lost her mother a few years ago, she continues to carry on her legacy and even celebrates her life by celebrating her birthday every year.

Read More: Kirk Burrowes: Where is the Co-Founder of Bad Boy Entertainment Now?