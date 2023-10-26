Jonatan Etzler to Direct Bad Apples; Starts Filming in Bristol in Spring 2024

Jonatan Etzler is set to direct ‘Bad Apples.’ The feature film is scheduled to start filming in Bristol, England, in the spring of 2024. The plot of the project is currently under wraps.

Etzler is known for directing Netflix’s romantic comedy ‘One More Time,’ which revolves around a 40-year-old Amelia who wishes to be 18 again. When her wish materializes, it doesn’t take long for her to regret the same since she gets stuck reliving the day several times. The film, starring Hedda Stiernstedt, Maxwell Cunningham, Elinor Silfversparre, etc., also marked his feature film debut as a director.

In addition to the film, Etzler is working on ‘Good Oranges,’ which is slated to start filming in Bristol in February 2024. The movie follows a primary school teacher and two of her students as they get into a disastrous situation after an injury at school, which leads the teacher to make some bad decisions.

Etzler made his directorial debut with the 2009 short film ‘Balladen om Beatrice.’ The project was followed by several other shorts, including ‘Grownups,’ ‘Make a Wish,’ ‘Intercourse,’ ‘Get Ready with Me,’ etc. His 2020 short film ‘Swimmer’ was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize for Live Action Short Film at AFI Fest and Best International Short Film at Flickerfest International Short Film Festival. ‘Get Ready with Me,’ on the other hand, won him the Gold Medal for Best Narrative at the Student Academy Awards. The film also served as a second unit or assistant director of four episodes of the Swedish series ‘Beartown.’

‘Bad Apples’ is produced by Thomas Benski and Oskar Pimlott of Pulse Films. The production company’s portfolio includes Robert Eggers’ ‘The Witch,’ AMC’s ‘Gangs of London,’ Nicolas Cage-starrer ‘Pig,’ Andrea Arnold’s Cannes Jury Prize-winner ‘American Honey,’ etc.

Bristol is a high-profile filming location in England. Netflix’s historical series ‘Bridgerton,’ HBO’s science-fiction series ‘His Dark Materials,’ Sky’s fantasy drama ‘A Discovery of Witches,’ ITV’s detective series ‘Broadchurch,’ and Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ are some of the popular projects filmed in the city.

