How Many Kids Does Jonathan Jacob Meijer Have?

While Jonathan Jacob Meijer is definitely a name that will go down in history for fathering hundreds of children across the globe, it’s imperative to remember he did so via sperm donation. Netflix’s ‘The Man With 1000 Kids’ actually makes this evident, all the while elucidating he apparently did defraud countless vulnerable families along the way by never revealing the true number of his biological children. However, his continued efforts soon reached such an extent he was sued over putting society at risk by increasing incestuous possibilities, resulting in a lifelong ban on his donating to new clients.

Jonathan Jacob Meijer Has Fathered At Least 550 Kids

It was in 2017 when Dutch native Jonathan first came into the limelight following an investigation by the Ministry of Health, Welfare, and Sport for fathering a confirmed 102 children in the nation. This number understandably shocked all the parents involved, leading them to question precisely how many kids he has helped conceive, only for them to come to an estimated 1000-3000, considering he’d been donating since 2007 through fertility clinics, private donations, and international platforms. However, in court, Jonathan insisted he only has around 550 children, especially because he did keep track of all the successful inseminations and tried to be involved in the kid’s’ lives if their parents allowed.

This number is one Jonathan has reiterated time and time again, all the while insisting the 2023 court case didn’t really change anything because he’d stopped donating in 2019 – he only helped previous clients conceive siblings. And the court results only banned him from ever securing new clients, with the stipulation that if he ever did so, he’d be required to pay a €100,000 fine per new donation. He has since also alleged his only goal was to help struggling parents build families, which he has done – he alleges that since 80% of his donations have been to repeat clients, he helped around 225 families across the globe. He actually believes the number of his children is now well above 550, but he always sticks to that since it is easier to remember. Plus, he doesn’t have any kids of his own, i.e., not from donation.

Jonathan Jacob Meijer Was Never an Anonymous Donor

While many prefer to keep their sperm donations anonymous, Jonathan actually prefers to be completely open about it, but he abides by the parents’ wishes of whether they want the child to know him or not. Therefore, it turns out he is actually involved in many of his biological children’s lives to this day and often even guides them through his YouTube videos if he can’t be there in person. In fact, since this vlogger uploads everything from parenting advice to messages to talk of cryptocurrency to his natural, nature-loving lifestyle, it’s almost as if he’s vlogging for his biological kids.

As if that’s not enough, he recently even uploaded a video titled “IMPORTANT MESSAGE FOR ALL MY CHILDREN,” wherein he openly talks about his beliefs, experiences, and the raw emotional connection he feels towards them. He understands they are not his kids, but he also knows that blood and genes do matter a lot in the long run, so he wanted them to know he hasn’t abandoned them and will answer any question they might have regarding their genetical history in the long run. The YouTuber simply wants what’s best for them and still sincerely believes he did nothing wrong to anyone.

