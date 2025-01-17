Jordan Egbert: Where is the Beast Games Player Now?

With Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Beast Games‘ being a competition series wherein players take on a wide variety of challenges for a chance to win $5 million, we get a reality show unlike any other. After all, while this original production is not the first of its kind in terms of the genre, it has broken bounds by having the most contestants and offering the largest prize pot in television history. Amongst these participants was actually Jordan Egbert (Player #499), a few glimpses of whom in episode 6 were enough for many across the globe to recognize him as a pro content creator.

Jordan Egbert’s Joined Beast Games For a Once in a Lifetime Experience

Northern Utah native Jordan was reportedly quite young when he first developed an interest in the world of games as well as sports, just for it to continue expanding as years and years passed. In fact, by the time Jordan had graduated from Orem High School in 2009, he was not only a proud Eagle Scout but also an athlete in four distinct sports: basketball, football, tennis, and track. Thus, it comes as no surprise his passion for games and his competitive spirit never really diminished, driving him to sign up for Mr. Beast’s ‘Beast Games’ the moment he realized what it would be.

Little did Jordan know luck would be by his side as he stepped foot into this reality competition, especially since he made it past several seemingly random cuts and rounds with player sacrifices. Therefore, it wasn’t until episode 6, when only 52 players were left vying for the prize, that he came into the limelight after his decision to take on physical challenges instead of mental or chance. His team sadly couldn’t make it to the finish line in the strength part of these games, but he definitely did do his part whenever needed because the experience in itself brought him immense joy.

Jordan Egbert is a Corporate Employee Turned Content Creator

While Jordan graduated from Orem High School in 2009, it wasn’t until 2012 that he decided to pursue further studies by enrolling at Brigham Young University for a Bachelor’s in Economics. However, by the time the summer of 2014 rolled around, he had kickstarted his professional career as a Marketing Intern at Nexus Pain Care in the hopes of soon building a good life for himself. That’s why he made the jump to doTERRA in New York/Shanghai as Sales Manager in March 2015, only to make a U-Turn in 2017 by joining PayLogics in Utah as an Account Executive.

Nevertheless, the corporate ladder was doing wonders for Jordan as he soon found himself serving as the International Sales Director at Xtreme Green Electric Vehicles in Las Vegas, Nevada. By March 2019, though, both he and his wife Chloe had had enough of putting their dreams of traveling the world on hold, so they quit their jobs and sold all their possessions to fund the same. They truly did follow through with their plans in May 2019 by setting off to Europe on a one-way ticket, just to then turn to social media under the brand Counting Countries to make ends meet.

Jordan Egbert Has Taken His Passion For Traveling to a Whole New Level

Jordan and his wife Chloe had long aspired to visit all 196 countries of the world to have some of the most unique experiences amidst new cultures and new people, so they are now doing so. Their 2019-established brand Counting Countries was named with this in mind, yet they have asserted that while they wish to break 4 Guinness World Records for the fastest time to travel to every country, they are not rushing anything. Instead, they enjoy each day as it comes, especially since they now have their son Lennon – born in February 2021 while they were based in Hawaii waiting for the pandemic to be over – keeping them company.

Since then, Jordan and Chloe have managed to visit an astounding 142 out of the 196 countries in the world, all the while ensuring to make time for friends and family along the way. Their brand, as well as sponsorship posts, are what help them keep their bank balance topped off, especially since they don’t particularly prefer to travel on a low budget with a baby in tow. In fact, the couple admittedly almost always stays in Marriott Hotels – they are so loyal to this chain that they have the highest level of status with them, which gets them a lot of additional benefits and definitely helps them in making their dream a reality.

Read More: Michael Robert House: Where is the Beast Game Contestant Now?