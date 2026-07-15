Jordan Shamah: Where is the Stratton Oakmont VP Now?

As a documentary series exploring the actuality of former stockbroker Jordan Belfort’s dramatic rise and shattering fall, Paramount+’s ‘The Real Wolf of Wall Street’ lives up to its title. The real-life fraudster was portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in the 2013 Martin Scorsese film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ but his illegal activities spanned far beyond what the movie depicted. Among those to underscore the same in the 3-part original production is Jordan Shamah, the former Vice President at the boiler room firm Stratton Oakmont that Belfort once helmed.

Jordan Shamah Joined Stratton Oakmont in the Early 1990s

A native of Lawrence, New York, Jordan Shamah was admittedly quite young when he fell down the wrong path and ended up addicted to drugs, which quickly affected his overall health. In fact, per his accounts, he was not only almost homeless by his mid-20s, but he also had a heart attack around the same time, which scared him enough to begin his journey of sobriety. The University of Miami graduate subsequently spent years focusing on himself while serving in Manhattan’s Garment District to make a living, unaware that his life would soon turn upside down.

It was around 1991 when an old friend called Jordan to ask if he was interested in becoming a stockbroker, to which he sarcastically replied, “Yeah, right,” because he didn’t think it was earnest. However, the opportunity was as serious as they come, and the friend later even showed him his monthly checks of $80,000 to highlight precisely how lucrative the career could be. The young man was initially wary, but the moment he rolled into Stratton Oakmont’s office, saw luxury cars in the parking lot, and saw just big-name brands among the people, he grew ambitious.

According to the show, Jordan came into the company as a cold-call broker whose primary responsibility was to talk to at least a couple hundred people a day and generate big investor leads. He even claimed that the 2013 movie got their sales pitch right, indicating Founder Jordan Belfort wanted them to be “aggressive” to ensure they would ultimately “wear down” the clients. “All you had to do was to be successful was follow the script and use rebuttals,” he candidly said, which is precisely how he managed to garner significant success within a short period, too.

Jordan Shamah Didn’t Get Any Jail Time For His Financial Crimes

Jordan gradually rose the ladder and evolved into the company’s Vice President, all the while navigating the frequent wild parties with colleagues and their alleged daily drug use in the office. “The miracle of it is, I’m the only one that was sober at Stratton Oakmont,” he cheekily stated on the show. “I’m the only one who could tell the truth.” However, the fact of the matter is, he played a big role in the firm’s operations, all of which were highly illegal as it was essentially a “boiler room.” They marketed small stocks after massively inflating prices to defraud investors, then dumped them at any given time to ensure they secured all profits. They followed the “pump-and-dump” format.

It was when the NASD forced Stratton Oakmont to close in December 1996 that Jordan’s time with the firm ended, but he continued serving as a stockbroker for at least a year or two more. According to the show, he soon became involved in a business where they promoted stocks on a website, but this time around, the company already owned all of them fair and square. Therefore, when Belfort approached him to ask if he could help him get a job, he wanted to believe it came from a genuine place, but he realized his once-friend was wearing a wire when the FBI showed up at his doorstep.

In the end, Jordan also agreed to cooperate with federal authorities, detailing everything about how Stratton Oakmont functioned, what they did, and who handled what responsibility. He pleaded guilty to the charges of wire and securities fraud against him, but owing to his cooperation and the many letters in his support from his AA group, he was sentenced to a relatively lenient 3 years of probation. However, as per his account, the judge did reportedly tell him, “I think yo u’re an idiot. You can’t even be a janitor in a brokerage firm” anymore, asserting he was now barred from the industry.

Jordan Shamah is Currently Embracing Different Career Opportunities

Jordan managed to avoid prison in every sense, but he claims he has long felt guilt about what he did and what transpired while he was at Stratton Oakmont from 1991 to 1996. “I regret letting myself be blind,” he said on the show. “I regret hurting people. People lost money. You can say they take the risk, or they can afford the risk. You can use all the excuses you want, but the truth of the matter is they had no chance of making money.” That’s part of why he believes his health troubles starting in 2024 were his “higher powers” taking care of him, “punishing” him for all his immoral actions.

Jordan claims he “went through hell” for over two years after developing sepsis in his stomach two weeks after he had small pieces of cancer surgically removed from his body.”I was put in a coma for 7 days, where I died twice on the table,” he said in ‘The Real Wolf of Wall Street.’ “It was a terrible life. It was just terrible. God’s punishment.” Since then, though, he has seemingly managed to get back on his feet, embrace another chance at life, and make the most of it not only through his career but also by spending time with loved ones.

From what we can tell, Jordan currently resides in Delray Beach, Florida, where he happily serves as a Sales Professional at Med-Care Diabetic & Medical Supplies as well as a public figure. He even started dabbling in the world of entertainment in 2023, working with Raw Media in Sales before joining Star Entertainment as a Producer in the hopes of helping people tell meaningful stories on television. We should also mention that Jordan proudly celebrated 38 years of complete sobriety on January 15, 2026, which is a major achievement.

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