Jordyn Taylor Braff’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Real Estate Agent?

If there’s only one way we can ever describe Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’ star Jordyn Taylor Braff, it would have to be as an ambitious young woman, social butterfly, and deep philanthropist. After all, this Los Angeles, California native turned New York City, New York resident has been in the public eye since she was a mere teenager and evidently knows the importance of community. The latter is actually the reason she has apparently always managed to carry herself with beauty, dignity, and grace throughout her career, no matter what, which has undeniably helped her grow.

How Did Jordyn Taylor Braff Earn Her Money?

It was reportedly back when Jordyn was just 15 when she first came into the spotlight thanks to nothing but her own sheer talent as she signed her very first record deal with Manta Productions. According to records, she subsequently became a pop star in her own right as she not only released two original studio albums but also garnered more than 52 million plays on her MySpace page. Then came her stint on the other side of the entertainment industry as a professional model and actress, which included a small role in the 2009 chic flick ‘Confessions of a Shopaholic.’

By the time 2014 rolled around, Jordyn had written an official statement announcing she was leaving her singing career behind so as to focus on other avenues she had a passionate interest in. This involved modeling for a while — she was actually signed under the banner of LA Models/LA Talent — but it completely turned around following 2015 when she met comedian Trevor Noah in New York. The young woman ended up relocating to the East Coast for him not long after, unaware that while her relationship sadly wouldn’t work out in the long run, her love for the state would make her stay.

It was here that Jordyn established a non-profit organization called 12 Months of Giving in 2019, which spotlights several global charities and movements in the hopes of bringing about positive change. A year later, she became involved with the Room to Grow initiative as an active ambassador so as to promote equality in families with the help of personalized connections and guidance. As if that’s not enough, she has since also found herself dabbling in the world of real estate, which admittedly brings her satisfaction, too, by enabling her to utilize all her connections and social skills.

Jordyn Taylor Braff’s Net Worth

With all the time and effort Jordyn has invested in her professional life over the years, it goes without saying she has managed to accumulate significant emotional and financial wealth for herself. While the former actually helps her deal with clients from all walks of life on a level we can’t even begin to comprehend, the latter gives her the freedom to dedicate herself to her philanthropic ventures. The fact she has been earning since she was 15 also gives her a significant advantage, especially since an entertainer at the time made roughly $50,000 a year through one avenue alone.

It’s also imperative to note that Jordyn likely continues to have at least some sort of a passive income through the royalties of her singles and albums, considering how well they did at the time. As for her career as a luxury real estate agent at Douglas Elliman, she probably makes roughly $4 million per year through commissions alone since the average of the properties she deals with is $15 million. The market rate for a commission in New York these days is 3%, which gets equally split between the buying and selling agents, who then share it with their brokerage at a set ratio (reportedly 75-25 at Douglas Elliman). Therefore, taking all of Jordyn’s earnings (including from her rental dealings), possible investments, and expenses into account, we believe her net worth to be in the range of $5 million as of writing.

Read More: Emma Hernan Net Worth: How Rich is the Selling Sunset Star?