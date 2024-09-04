Joseph Malbrough: Where is the Outlast Contestant Now?

In the sophomore round of Netflix’s ‘Outlast,’ 16 survivalists are dropped off into the Alaskan wilderness to form teams and fight for their survival. One of the contestants who showed sheer determination and perseverance despite many ebbs and flows during his stay on the island is Joseph Malbrough. Being an intriguing figure who had the attention of many viewers, Joseph’s whereabouts after featuring on the show might be a subject of interest for many.

Joseph Malbrough Holds His Parents in High Regard

Born in the early 1990s, Joseph Malbrough is based in Lafayette, Louisiana, and has a special bond with his family, including his parents. From what we can tell, he did not have an easy or privileged upbringing as there were times that he became vulnerable about his background in the survival show. He displayed signs that he is a believer and walks down the path of spirituality. With his father still heavily involved in his life, Joseph is grateful for everything that he has taught him, which has helped him to become the man he is today. Expressing his gratitude for his father and his teachings on the latter’s 82nd birthday, he wrote, “Growing up with my pops being older is the reason I have damn near every skill possible and old fashioned morals.”

Joseph added, “One thing I learned is, If you take your time you’ll accomplish the same goals and pick up much more through the journey itself. The greatest example to set is not quitting. Your job is done once you’re satisfied with the results.” Elaborating further on what his father has taught him, he revealed that the most significant value he inherited from his father is that no matter how old kids get, a father has to always ensure he has their back. Joseph also owes a lot to his mother, including his cooking skills. Calling her “twin” and his first love, the hunter still shares a tight bond with her. He is highly thankful to his parents for always being there for him despite the ups and downs in their own lives, and ensuring he has a fulfilled life.

A Mechanic By Profession, Joseph Malbrough Enjoys Hog Hunting Regularly

While he works as a professional mechanic and outdoorsman in Lafayette, Louisiana, Joseph Malbrough finds time for his passion — hunting. The sharpshooter Joseph Malbrough is an elite hunter who also goes by the name of Bird Dog among the people who are familiar with his hunting skills. In ‘Outlast’ season 2, he got the opportunity to show off his hunting and survival skills, which took him quite far in the competition.

Joseph possesses enough skills to track and catch small as well as large creatures, including fishes, alligators, and turtles. However, what he specializes in, is hog hunting. Every now and then, he takes a trip down to the woods, where he makes the most of his experience and hunting skills. He also owns at least a couple of hog dogs, who mostly accompany him in his hunts for wild hogs. A few years back, he was also passionate about rapping. He used to flaunt his skills on the mic by dropping his hip-hop music on SoundCloud once in a while, under his rap name — OG Smiley Johnson.

Joseph Malbrough Teaches His Kids About Hunting and Essential Life Lessons

Being a family man through and through, Joseph Malbrough ensures he always prioritizes his family over everything else. It seems that he is in a relationship with a woman with whom he entered parenthood and has at least two children — a boy named Nomp and a daughter named Rhya. He is instilling his passion for hunting into his two kids by taking them with him on hunting trips. Together, they have successfully hunted down various kinds of animals, including squirrels, raccoons, wild hogs, fishes, and more.

Ever since the birth of his kids, he has embraced fatherhood and been there for them in all their important moments, as they hold a special place in his heart. When his son Nomp received a certificate from his pre-kindergarten in May 2024, he took to social media and wrote, “Ion care where I make it in life as long as I make it to every important moment in yours. Love you son…” Apart from honing his hunting skills, Joseph also focuses on the other important aspects of his personal life, including his family.

Read More: Emily Johnston: Where is the Outlast Contestant Now?