Deontre “Tre” Thomas: Where is the Outlast Contestant Now?

‘Outlast’ centers on sixteen participants battling the elements in Alaska’s wilderness. Split into four teams, they have to play a game of endurance and rely on primitive survival skills to ensure that their group is the last one standing. Season 2 of the Netflix reality series saw the Alpha team losing their members the fastest right out of the gate. However, Deontre “Tre” Thomas stepped up and became the backbone of Alpha, hunting, gathering, and building with some help from the much older Tonia Willman. The two formed a deep connection akin to that of a mother and son, outlasting Charlie team despite their numerous setbacks. Tre won our admiration with his story and truthful philosophy, leading to questions about his current whereabouts.

Deontre Thomas Played an Honorable Game and Flared Out on Principle

The Alpha team lost a member early on when they chose to vote out Bayo Hernandez for playing dirty and taking Beta’s cans. Their bad luck continued when Zach fell on his back while chopping wood, making him forfeit out of excruciating pain. Tre and Willman continued to gather what little food they could find and found comfort in each other’s company. Noting that she wasn’t one to warm up to people quickly, Willman said that Tre was a special soul, and the two were prepared to snatch victory as underdogs.

However, with freezing temperatures setting in and Willman unable to stomach seafood, she went unconscious and had to be taken out of the running. When they voted Bayo off the team, the Beta team had agreed to an alliance with Alpha but had not come to check on them since. Feeling betrayed by his neighbors, Tre chose to flare out as a member of team Alpha rather than try to join Beta.

Tre Took Up a New Job and Created Comfort For Him and His Furry Family

After his time on the show, as Deontre Thomas flew back, he said that Alaska was the best experience of his life and that it is now his number one retirement destination. Based in Austin, Texas, he lived as a nomad with the goal of trekking across all 50 states. However, in 2023, he came across a significant roadblock as his car broke down; he started a fundraiser to finance a new vehicle. “I am a traveling nomad just trying to see all 50 states with my 3 dogs. I’m at state number 11 and have hit a major roadblock,” he wrote on his GoFundMe page. “My vehicle has gone to auto heaven and now me and the pups are running out of places to couch surf. I have scrapped my vehicle and sold everything that isn’t a necessity to life. ”

He thankfully solved his car problem soon and closed down the fundraising page. Considering himself a jack of all trades, Tre takes on all manner of blue-collar jobs and has experience working as a handyman, arborist, and glazier. Soon after returning to Maryland, where his nomadic journey had halted, Tre started work on a kennel for his furry family. After his survival experience on the show, he joked that he is addicted to squirrel meat, eyeing the urban critters. Early December saw him chopping wood and making an upload to his YouTube channel, advising folks to stop buying firewood in the winter season. He offers various trips and tricks for work conveniences on his social media.

He was also sponsored by Mobile Dog Gear and unboxed the equipment that would help him travel more easily with his furry companions. His renewed interest in survival skills led to him making a bushcraft bow, which shot a bolt accurately for about 20 yards. Tre welcomed 2024 by watching a football game and supporting the Ravens. He also started his first day of working at that very stadium, excited about the opportunity and field access.

Deontre Has Found Love and Traveled Back to Texas

The new year had seemingly brought a new Deontre Thomas, and he marked the change with a new look. He cut his dreadlocks in favor of a buzz cut, trimming his beard as well. He started a small home garden growing grapes, roses, asparagus, tomatoes, zucchini, peas, and hot peppers. During this time, he grew close to a former best friend, Dawn, who he had lost touch with for nearly a decade. “Found my person… Was my best friend 15 years ago, became more within a year,” wrote Tre on Instagram. “Took a break from each other for about 8 years. Now it’s like we never parted.”

He took a trip to surprise her and decided to move from Maryland back to Austin, Texas. “Love everyone who has helped me along my travels and endeavors here in Maryland,” wrote Tre in a June 2024 Instagram post. “Had a lot of fun saw family and made friends. But the love of my life has come to help me with my move back and I couldn’t be more excited. This chapter started almost 3 months ago. Now we’re making a big move for us. Tx bound to be a family man!” As Tre starts this new chapter of his life, he is grateful for his family, who support him every step of the way.

Read More: Bri Walston: Where is the Outlast Contestant Now?