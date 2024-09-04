Zach Owens: Where is the Outlast Participant Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ essentially being the epitome of reality survival shows owing to how it brings together 16 individuals to endure the Alaskan wilderness, we get an original that’s simply gripping. After all, there are no judges, no public voting, no nothing – the only rule is that a person must be on a team if they wish to see their fair share of the $1 million in the prize pot. Even a small share of this money can undeniably change anyone’s life for the better, which is why Zach Owens had applied to season 2 of this incredible production in the first place – for security.

Zach Owens Showed Signs of Leadership From the Word Go

While many often hesitate to put all their cards on the table at once or reveal their strategies even in team situations, Zach did not do so at all – all he cares about is kindness and integrity. That’s just part of how he found himself in a position to pick his own team, resulting in him having Bayo Hernandez, Tre Thomas, as well as Tonia Willman by his side as the Alpha team. Little did he know such opportunities where he could prove his mettle as a leader would keep showing up, just for him to take every advantage of doing so because apart from being Alpha himself, he is also a true hobbyist survivalist.

But alas, things turned upside down when Bayo stole the Bravo team’s pots and pans when the plan was to specifically make contact with them in the hopes of forming an alliance. Frustrated by this, Zach made it very well known he couldn’t trust the Florida native anymore and immediately said he was voting him out, which was followed by their other teammates doing so too. He subsequently landed even more opportunities to showcase he is an innate leader, but things changed when he suddenly fell and hurt his back during a hunt, resulting in him having to leave. He knew it would not only be dangerous but also a burden on his teammates if he kept going as he couldn’t even more, so he walked away and sought the help he needed.

Zach Owens is a MMA Fighter Turned Influencer

While Zach only introduced himself to the world as a former professional MMA fighter and a gym enthusiast, it is the fact that he grew up loving the outdoors in Idaho that made him a great contestant. His experience in foraging, hunting, and tracking made him stand out, and so did the fact that he is rather competitive, thanks to his past as a Welterweight weight-class MMA athlete. We should mention he actually hasn’t been an active fighter for over a decade, yet he has never let his physique go because he understood that loving the wilderness requires a lot of physical toughness.

As for Zach’s current professional standing, it’s evident this self-admitted alpha male is gradually making a name for himself as a public figure, mentor, as well as influencer. Not only does he share informative posts online, but he has since also partnered with brands like Dark Energy, My 360 Project, Templar Knife, etc., to shine a light upon his world and sustainable living. As if that’s not enough, he has even featured in a few podcasts to share his personal experiences as well as reveal why he loves the redneck lifestyle he does and how others can benefit from it too.

Zach Owens is a Proud Family Man

If there’s one thing Zach loves more than spending time in the woods, where he is essentially one with nature, it’s his family and the way he gets to provide for them in any way they desire. He’s actually a happily married father of three, so being there for his wife Sam, their two sons Isaac and Uriah, and their daughter Asher is all that matters to him in the long run. That’s why he does his best to show up for all four of them every single day. Zach even takes them on hunting trips from time to time, attends various wilderness-related weekend shows with them, engages in their individual interests, and pays attention to their needs – it’s evident this family shares a special bond. We should even mention this Idaho native has never shied away from expressing his socio-political opinions online either – he won’t hide who he is or what he believes in because if there’s one thing he can’t stand, it’s ingenuity.

