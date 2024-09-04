Bayo Hernandez: Where is the Outlast Contestant Now?

As a reality series we can only describe as the perfect blend of ‘Alone,’ ‘Naked and Afraid,’ as well as ‘Survivor,’ Netflix’s ‘Outlast’ is simply a reality survival show that breaks all bounds. That’s because it revolves around 16 survivalists as they try to endure the wilderness just for a chance to walk away with a share of $1 million — the sole rule is they have to be in a team to win. Honestly, with the whole concept of this original, Bayardo “Bayo” Hernandez was destined to shine in season 2, yet a single mistake took everything away from him in the blink of an eye.

Bayardo “Bayo” Hernandez Definitely Left an Impression on the Show

From the moment 51-year-old Bayo came across our screens, it was evident he knew what he was doing despite being used to the humid atmosphere of Florida rather than the cold of Alaska. This was only reiterated when he conceded he is a professional state contractor for python removals, hunting, tracking, and trapping, resulting in him being a team favorite. The fact he caught squirrels for food within the first week further secured his position in the hearts of his fellow Alpha teammates — Deontre “Tre” Thomas, Tonia Willman, and Zach Owens — and fans alike.

However, the moment the Alpha team decided it was time to make contact with the Bravo team and maybe even establish an alliance, Bayo knew he had had enough of Zack being their team leader. He wanted the real game to begin, so he offered to be one of the members who made contact with the latter’s camp, just to “confiscate” their pots and pans while Zach was trying to build rapport. This blindsided the latter, leaving him with no choice but to walk away before things escalated — he rushed to base to ensure his teammates knew what’d happened before Bayo strolled in. Tre did manage to do some damage control by quickly returning the stolen items necessary for survival, following which the Floridian was essentially forced to flare out as nobody could trust him anymore.

Bayardo “Bayo” Hernandez is Proudly Following in His Ancestors’ Footsteps

While many believe being a government employee is too boring and traditional, Bayo’s long-lasting career is genuine proof that it can also be filled with thrilling adventures at every step of the way. After all, this Nova University graduate is an official Python Removal Contractor for his home state of Florida, as well as an entrepreneur running his own independent company, Florida State Hunters. The truth is his grandfather was a hunter while his father was a fisherman, so he has been surrounded by such survivalist professions from a young age, resulting in him developing an interest in them too.

Thus, today, whether it be alligators, porcupines, snakes, or spiders, he offers the service of coming to clients’ homes/estates and physically removing the animals to a different location per their needs. In fact, one of this Everglades specialist’s most recent catches was an impressive 16-foot, 80-lb python, which even resulted in him being featured on the local news and further expanding his reach. As if that’s not enough, we should mention Bayo has since also taken up another lifelong passion and evolved into a knife/sword blacksmith — he sells these great quality handmade products online.

Bayardo “Bayo” Hernandez is Leading a Happy, Joyous Life

While Bayo’s priority primarily appears to be his business, it’s actually evident he is a blissfully proud family man, too, especially with his partner of nearly two decades, Cheryl Holland, by his side. This couple admittedly first met while they were still in high school 34 years ago, only to later reconnect and become romantically involved in such a way that they now share a life together.

In fact, Cheryl is not only Bayo’s life partner but also his assistant — she honestly didn’t care much for trapping or hunting initially, yet she adapted per his interests to ensure they could lead a life together. So, we can only state that while this hobbyist survivalist plus Youth Program volunteer prefers to keep the precise details of his personal life well away from the limelight, it’s clear he has a sound support system. With their help, he has also been able to embrace the title of “The Latin Hunter” — a brand and a job of its own to help him provide for his family.

