Tonia Willman: Where is the Outlast Participant Now?

‘Outlast’ revolves around an intense survival competition in the Alaskan wilds between four teams of four members to win the grand prize of a million dollars split evenly among its members. Those who tap out of the running have to fire a flare to indicate their defeat, leaving their team members with one less set of hands but also one less mouth to feed. The first contestant to shoot their flare in season 2 of the Netflix reality series belonged to the Alpha team. The eldest participant of the season, Tonia Willman, was also on the same team. Feeling like the underdogs from the beginning, the group nevertheless made significant progress, with Willman outlasting far more challengers than her opponents may have given her credit for.

Tonia Willman Formed a Close Bond With Deontre “Tre” Thomas

During the team creation process, Tonia Willman was the last to be picked, but the Alpha team welcomed her with open arms. However, they initially had a negative impression of her when she didn’t seem to display the archery and bow-hunting abilities she had advertised. After two of the Alpha team members were eliminated, only she and Tre were left to fend for themselves. They made a surprisingly good team and successfully worked on securing their shelter, maintaining their fire, and gathering food. Over the course of the competition, Willman and Thomas seem to forge an emotional dynamic akin to a mother and son. So powerful was her devotion to seeing their team through that the 53-year-old went unconscious from her physical burdens before giving up voluntarily.

Tonia Willman Ran a Dog Rescue Before Facing Difficult Times

From Molalla, Oregon, Tonia Willman is a former mental health therapist who works as a welder and looks after several fur babies. She used to run a small rescue called Bigfoot Boerboels and Bulldogs between 2005 and 2015. She would not turn down any dog in need, regardless of their medical and temperamental condition. This meant that many of them were not safe for adoption, and she would give them sanctuary status under her outfit, where they lived happy lives in an expansive area, showered with love and care.

However, things took a turn in 2015, when the property Willman had purchased for the very purpose of building a sanctuary was compromised during her divorce proceedings. With the 23 canine residents requiring adoption at the earliest, she began a fundraising campaign to help them find their forever homes. “Sadly, I cannot continue to rescue and rehabilitate,” wrote Willman on her GoFundMe page. “I am in the process of a less than amicable divorce, and am being forced to sell the property I purchased for the sole purpose of creating a Boerboel sanctuary. Without the safety net of knowing where I will wind up, I cannot allow the dogs to remain in less than 100% stable circumstances.”

Despite the odds being stacked against her, Willman prevailed. With $1,550 raised towards their relocation, she found new homes for most of the dogs and seemingly looked after the remaining ones herself. The much-needed victory came at an uncertain time in her life, which had shattered many of her hopes and dreams. With her trademark grit and determination, Willman powered through, finding new light with her outdoor pursuits and furry companions.

Willman Continues to Care For Her Furbabies and Enjoys Regular Nature Walks

Living in a small city in Clackamas County, Tonia Willman has spent most of her life around greenery and seen wilderness up close. Her connection to nature remains strong, and she often takes her dogs along for walks into the woods, exploring the plant and animal life surrounding them. She seems to live close to a gentle stream and often gets visitors like baby deer, bears, and all manner of reptiles.

Doing laborious work for most of the day, Willman tries to maintain a positive mindset and looks forward to spending time with her grandchildren whenever she can. The grandmother’s outlook appears to be wonderfully summarized in a quote by Brooke Hampton which she shared on Instagram, reading, “Play in the river, walk barefoot in the sand, dance under the moon, sleep under the stars, and you’ll likely find that very little is needed to live a happy life.”

