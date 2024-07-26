Josh Powell: How Did He Die? What Happened to Susan Powell’s Kids?

ABC’s ’20/20: If Something Happens to Me’ dives deep into the complicated and years-long case of the disappearance of Susan Powell, which ultimately led to some deadly consequences. During the investigation, her husband, Josh Powell, turned out to be a person of interest due to his deteriorating relationship with her. The episode also features insightful interviews with the loved ones of Susan as well as Josh, who lost his life a few years after his wife vanished.

Josh and Susan Got Married in 2001 and Had 2 Kids

Brought into the world by Steven and Terrica Powell on January 20, 1976, in Puyallup, Washington, Joshua “Josh” Powell was accompanied by two brothers, Michael and John, and sisters, Jennifer and Alina. In his early days, Josh allegedly murdered gerbils owned by one of his sisters and even used a butcher knife to threaten his mother. Reports also suggested that he had thought about and attempted to take his own life at least once. The University of Washington graduate was involved in a relationship with Catherine Terry Everett, but as things became tense between them, the latter broke up with him.

Soon, he crossed paths with one of his classmates from the LDS Church Institute of Religion course, Susan Cox, at a social event in November 2000. In just a matter of a few months, they started dating and tied the knot in April 2001, surrounded by loved ones. After their marriage, the couple moved to West Valley City, Utah, for better opportunities. At the time, he was in and out of jobs despite his bachelor’s degree in business, while his wife had a stable job with Wells Fargo Investments. Nearly four years into their holy matrimony, they gave birth to their first son in January 2005 and named him Charles. In January 2007, they became parents to another son and named him Braden.

After Susan’s Disappearance, Josh Was Desperate For the Kids’ Custody

By 2008, Susan and Josh’s marriage hit rock bottom as they kept getting into arguments constantly. Given the deteriorating marriage, Josh Powell was considered the prime suspect in the case of his wife’s disappearance on December 6, 2009. In order to avoid the media, he relocated to his father’s house in Washington, along with their sons. Not long after, Susan Cox’s parents, Chuck and Judy Cox, won temporary custody of Charles and Braden, as the judge believed that the safety of the two kids would be a cause of concern with Josh.

Meanwhile, he claimed that the children should continue staying with him and was against the idea of them being placed in the care of his wife’s parents. In late January 2012, Josh was ordered to undergo psychosexual evaluation if he wanted the court to consider his request for regaining his children’s custody. Following this court order, he seemed rather relaxed instead of getting angry about it. Unfortunately, behind his calmness, he was hiding a sinister plan.

Josh Cooked Up an Explosion Which Ultimately Took 3 Lives

On February 5, 2012, Josh was allowed a supervised visit with his sons. When the kids arrived, he grabbed them and pulled them into his rental home before locking the door on the social worker’s face, preventing her from entering the property. A few minutes later, the social worker could smell gas inside and immediately called 911 and informed the police that she was locked out of the house and Josh would not open the door. Meanwhile, Josh sent a voice message to his sister, Alina: “I am not able to live without my sons, and I’m not able to go on anymore. I’m sorry to everyone I’ve hurt. Goodbye.” Soon, the house exploded, and the three inhabitants died inside the house in flames.

The authorities arrived a little too late on the scene, only to find the destruction caused by Josh’s desperate decision. Upon investigating the crime scene, the detectives declared that Josh planned the explosion and carbon monoxide poisoning was the cause of death for him and his two children. However, during their inspection of the burned-out property, the investigators discovered that both the kids had chop wounds on their heads and necks, which were seemingly made by a hatchet they found near Josh’s body.

Josh Made Elaborate Arrangements Before Executing the Double Homicide and Suicide

After the incident, the authorities learned that leading up to the day of the explosion, Josh had sent several goodbye emails to his friends and relatives. He had even given instructions to his local bishop, among others, to find his money and shut off his utilities. Just a day prior to the incident, he had reportedly withdrawn $7,000 from his bank account and given away his children’s toys and books to charity, indicating that he had planned the murder-suicide for quite some time.

Furthermore, before taking his own life, he ensured to name his brother, Michael, the primary beneficiary of his life insurance policy. Following the tragedy, Chuck and Judy Cox’s attorney told The Guardian, “It’s the most horrifying thing you can imagine happening … The Coxes are absolutely devastated. They were always very fearful of him doing something like this, and he did it.” The burned remains of Charles and Braden are buried at Woodbine Cemetery in Puyallup, Washington. Attached to their graves is a memorial for their devoted and loving mother, Susan Cox. Meanwhile, Josh Powell’s remains were cremated.

Read More: Chris Tapp: What Happened to Him? How Did He Die?