Josh Wilder From Survivor 44: Everything We Know

CBS’ ‘Survivor‘ season 44 introduced Josh Wilder, going head to head against other survivors and the wilderness of the Fijian Mamanuca Islands. Like every other contestant on season 44 of the thrilling reality show, Josh has the hunger to prove himself and be the last man standing. The viewers love him so far and are quite curious to know his backstory. If you also adore Josh and resonate with their inquisitiveness, then here’s all you need to know about him!

Josh Wilder’s Age, Family, and Background

Joshua “Josh” J. Wilder is a 34-year-old Surgical Podiatrist who grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia. Josh’s mom Michelle Marie Tarpley is one of the biggest inspirations of his life. She helped him find his voice and place in this world while also raising two of his brothers, Jeryd and David. In 2006, Josh enrolled for a Bachelor of Arts in Biology/Biological Sciences, General, at Washington & Jefferson College. He finished his degree in 2010, and by 2012 he joined the Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine to obtain his DPM (Doctor of Podiatric Medicine) by 2016.

He describes himself as adventurous, charismatic, and ambitious, and his hobbies include Water Polo, swimming, listening to music, healthy cooking, napping, and meeting up with his pals. Even though Josh is quite friendly, he has no tolerance for unnecessarily rude people or slow talkers, and one of his pet peeves is mispronouncing the word “salmon.” Josh is also a massive fan of Usher and was told that his appearance resembled the pop star in the past.

A rare known fact about Josh is that he was born with Prune Belly Syndrome, which is a congenital deformity. At the tender age of 9, he had a kidney transplant, after which he was prescribed immunosuppressant medication for his entire life. As a side effect, he developed stomach cancer when he was 25 and underwent complete stomach removal. As of now, he’s reformed his eating habits and diet, which has contributed to his healthy and cancer-free life.

Josh was in college during the gastrectomy and still graduated with the highest grade as a Class Valedictorian in his first year of medical school. According to him, this victory is still one of the greatest accomplishments of his life, alongside his battle with cancer and other detrimental health issues. In addition to his mother, he is also inspired by his kidney donor, Kristen Reagle, who passed at the age of 15 in an accident, and all her organs were donated by her grandmother. Josh recognizes that he can live every day due to her and is forever grateful for the kind gesture.

In an interview with Parade, Josh was asked about the life experiences which inspired him the most to participate in ‘Survivor 44.’ He said, “Probably being a surgeon because you always have to be prepared for something to go wrong. In the operating room, you’re prepared for a linear progression from A to B, but that always doesn’t go the way you want it to. It’s never A to B. It’s always B to D or C to F. So always being prepared for the next step and having a backup plan and a backup plan to that backup plan has prepared me as well. Also, being athletic, doing obstacle course races once or twice a year has prepared me for the challenges because I liked that competitive nature and that side of things.”

Josh Wilder’s Profession

After earning his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine, Josh Wilder got cut out for a professional role as a Resident Physician for Foot and Ankle Surgery at Allegheny Health Network, where he operated for the next three years. In August 2019, he joined Emory Healthcare as a Surgical/Clinical Foot and Ankle Fellow and worked in the vicinity for more than a year. Josh was recruited by his present workplace, i.e., Ankle & Foot Centers of Georgia, as a full-time Podiatrist in August 2020.

Is Josh Wilder Dating Anyone?

Josh has kept his dating life private, and there are no details available about his significant other. However, Josh values friendship, and we can see him posing with multiple work and college friends on his social media profiles. He’s also a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and has written a piece about the same, titled, ‘Strategies For Improving Patient Care In The LGBTQ+ Community.’

Now, fans of this free-spirited personality can either hope to see if romance blossoms between him and another contestant of ‘Survivor 44’ or wait for an official confirmation about his relationship status by Josh himself. He already has the spirit of a warrior and survivor, and in comparison to all that he’s faced before, ‘Survivor 44’ should be a cakewalk. Thus, we truly hope to see him do his best on the show.

