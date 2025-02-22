Joshua Schwarz: What Happened to the Cancer Patient?

In 2015, when news broke that Australian lifestyle influencer Belle Gibson had been faking her brain cancer diagnosis, it sparked widespread public outrage. Amid the backlash, the story of a young boy, Joshua Schwarz, also surfaced. Belle had falsely claimed she was donating charitable proceeds to his family for his treatment, but this turned out to be a lie. Netflix’s ‘The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist’ explores Joshua’s story in detail and sheds light on the ordeal his family endured.

Joshua Schwarz Was Just 5 Years Old When He Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer

In 2008, Penne and Wolfgang Schwarz welcomed their youngest son, Joshua, into their lives. They settled in a Melbourne suburb with their three older children and were living an ordinary and happy life. By early 2013, they were excited to embark on new adventures. They purchased a caravan and renovated their home. However, their world shattered when Joshua was diagnosed with brain cancer. Initially hopeful for a treatment plan, they were devastated to learn that the 5-year-old had Anaplastic Astrocytoma Grade Three (AA3) and that doctors believed he had only months to live. He was further diagnosed with a rare genetic gene, MSH6, which negated chemotherapy and radiation as treatment options.

Doctors also informed Penne and Wolfgang that they both had Lynch Syndrome, which gave them a 90% chance of developing cancer themselves. However, their sole focus remained on their son, and they threw themselves into researching possible treatments. Desperate for help, they sent emails to Ellen DeGeneres and reached out to people with connections to top neurosurgeons, but their efforts led nowhere. That same year, influencer Belle Gibson reached out to Penne through social media and befriended her. Joshua and his mother were also named in the acknowledgment of Belle’s cookbook, ‘The Whole Pantry.’ She wrote of him as “the second little man after my own heart” and even mentioned solidarity with his diagnosis.

Joshua Schwarz’s Family Claimed That Belle Gibson Had Never Given Them Any Money

In a later interview, Penne Schwarz recalled that Belle Gibson showed a keen interest in Joshua Schwarz’s condition. She allegedly claimed that she could relate as a fellow brain cancer survivor. Belle told Penne that she had also been given only four months to live but had defied the odds through a non-conventional, diet-based treatment. Over time, their families grew close, and allegedly, Joshua and his siblings even had playdates with Belle’s son. However, according to Joshua’s parents, their interactions never went beyond this. Meanwhile, the young boy’s treatment in various places, including Germany, continued.

In 2015, when news broke that Belle had been lying about her cancer diagnosis, more revelations surfaced. She had claimed to donate proceeds from her app, The Whole Pantry, to various charities, and Joshua had also been named as a beneficiary. However, in March 2015, Penne and Wolfgang revealed in an interview that they had no idea money was being raised in their son’s name and had never received any funds. Penne said that she had initially reached out to Belle out of concern, but when she questioned her about the allegations, Belle had distanced herself. It raised a lot of suspicions. The parents believed Belle had exploited Joshua’s story to add credibility to her own fraudulent claims.

Joshua Schwarz’s Final Moments Were His Family and Loved Ones

After Belle Gibson’s deception was exposed, public doubt also began to target Joshua Schwarz and his family. Despite having documented his medical journey through blogs and online pages, they were forced to shut them down as people began questioning their legitimacy. The family maintained that they had privately funded Joshua’s treatment. On January 20, 2017, Joshua passed away due to a brain bleed. His sister, Jade Schwarz, later set up a fundraiser for his funeral and shared that he had been happy and dancing just 15 minutes before his passing. She described his final moments as peaceful and surrounded by family and love.

