Journi Wooten: Where is the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Candidate Now?

Journi Wooten is undoubtedly a rising star, considering she is not only a performer at her core without any distractions or fear but also a powerful competitor who shines in the limelight. That’s how she managed to make a lasting impression on Netflix’s ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ season 3 without being a prominent figure in any capacity. The truth is, the 2025-2026 aspirant was ultimately cut from the organization despite her amazing tapes, live audition, and training period because her peers’ skills were just that good.

Journi Wooten is an NBA Cheerleader Turned Fashion Model

Since Journi Wooten is a native of Frisco, Texas, she grew up surrounded by sports of all kinds, especially basketball, baseball, football, and the rodeo, making them a part of her orbit. Therefore, when she developed a passion for dance, she knew she had to try the professional route and become a cheerleader for either the Dallas Cowboys or the Dallas Mavericks. She had no idea her efforts would lead her to become part of Frisco Children’s Theatre, Wakeland High School’s dance and theatre clubs, and the University of North Texas’ dance team.

The 2019 high school graduate enrolled at the University of North Texas as a pre-medical student with dreams of becoming a psychiatrist one day, but her plans changed along the way. Journi had kick-started her career in 2015 as the Chief of Communications for the Admirals Basketball Team, where she worked for 4 months before focusing on her dance and studies. She then served as a Hostess at Pei Wei for 3 months in 2018, a Teacher Assistant at Drama Kids International from 2018 to 2019, a Teacher Assistant at Emler Swim School in 2019, and a Grader at Gideon Math & Reading in 2019. She was even a Volunteer Choreographer at Frisco Children’s Theatre during this period, only to then shift gears in more ways than one by dabbling in both corporate and entertainment.

Journi held the position of Front End Assistant at Costco Wholesale from June 2020 to April 2022, but she has been a Front Desk Associate at Allied Medical & Urgent Care since April 2022. It was at some point between these years in the early 2020s that she also spread her wings in the entertainment industry, making a name for herself not only as a dancer but also as a rising fashion model. The 2023 college graduate secured a spot as a Dallas Mavericks cheerleader that same year in July, by which point she had already done a couple of shoots and walked the runway for Dallas Fashion Week. She continued down this path until trying out for the Cowboys in 2025, only to then pivot to full-time modeling when that didn’t pan out. In other words, today, the once-aspiring psychiatrist is not a Final Rookie Candidate for the 2026-2027 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders roster; she is a full-time model.

Journi Wooten Seems Perfectly Content With Her Life, Partner, and Fur Baby

Since Journi prefers to keep her personal life well away from the limelight for privacy reasons, not much is publicly known about her background or upbringing. However, from what we can tell, she has two brothers named Caleb and Jermaine, who support her to no extent – they are her biggest source of comfort and motivation. Whether it be her pre-medical days, her dancing career, or her ongoing period as a thriving model, they have stood by her every step of the way. Another such individual in her life is her boyfriend and the love of her life, Dawson Nobriga, a professional medical chiropractor, with whom she is currently based in Denton, Texas. The duo seemingly plan to spend the rest of their lives together, and while they haven’t made anything official yet, the devout Christians are proud co-parents of an adorable Golden Doodle.

Read More: American Sweethearts: Where Are the Cheerleaders Now?