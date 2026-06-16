Parker Kilpatrick: Where is the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Now?

From the moment Parker Kilpatrick first came across our screens on Netflix’s ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ season 3, it was evident she would be a powerful dancer. That’s because she has such a graceful cadence and a strong, tall physique that even the titular organization’s Head Choreographer Judy Trammell couldn’t help but be impressed by her almost immediately. It thus came as no surprise that even though she came on as a rookie candidate for the 2025-2026 season, she flew through the auditions, finals, and training camp to make it into the squad.

Parker Kilpatrick’s Skills Shone Through at Every Step of the Way

Although born in North Carolina, Parker Kilpatrick was primarily raised in College Station, Texas, as her family had relocated there when she was quite young, meaning she grew up surrounded by sports. Therefore, with her own passion for dance starting at the age of 8 or 9, she was always aware that league teams had not only cheerleaders but also full-fledged cheerleading organizations. She never really thought much about it at the time, but her entire perspective changed once she reached her early 20s and was wrapping up her collegiate as well as competitive dance careers.

That’s when Parker realized she wasn’t ready to give up performing since it’s realistically not something she can do for the rest of her life anyway, leading her to try out for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. She was admittedly nervous about the whole audition process because it is known to be more grueling than anyone expects, but her ambitions, experience, perseverance, and training enabled her to shine. The fact that she could take feedback and immediately implement it, all the while being herself without compromising who she really is, also played a key role in her selection into the final team of the season.

Parker Kilpatrick is Balancing a Career in Dance and Consultancy

When Parker was just a young girl growing up in College Station, Texas, she used to dream of becoming an astronaut, only for things to change as she really got into dancing in her pre-pubescent years. She started her journey in this art form recreationally at the Expressions Dance & Music Studio, where she learned various genres before deciding to take the next step and join their competitive company. Whether it be competitions like Showstoppers and Encore or conventions such as Jump and Tremaine, she participated in all of them while also being a member of the College Station High School Strutters drill team.

Parker’s dance career progressed in her senior year as she became part of Protege, a preprofessional team under the banner of a private studio in Houston, Texas, by the name of DanceZone. She then enrolled at the University of Texas to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Management, determined to follow in her mother’s footsteps and join the world of career/college consultancy after graduating. She didn’t give up dancing, though, as she ensured to secure a spot on the University’s Pom Squad, where she was a leading member throughout her four years of further studies until 2023.

Parker was in her senior year of college when she realized she couldn’t step away from the creative art form in question anytime soon, so she made the decision to take it to the next level. That’s when she joined the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue co-ed dance crew for a single season and landed a job as a Dance Instructor at Elevate Dance Center. She then set her sights on trying out for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, so she spent the entirety of 2024 training while also joining her mother’s business as a Business Development & Client Services Manager. Since then, she has managed to juggle all these career moves, so today, she is a cheerleader, a dance instructor, a consultancy professional, and a rising public figure.

Parker Kilpatrick is a Family-Oriented Young Woman Leading Her Best Life Today

As the daughter of Kelli Kilpatrick and Russ Kilpatrick, as well as the sister of Taylor Kilpatrick, Parker has always been proud of where she comes from and of her tight-knit, ever-supportive family. In fact, she has been quite open about how affectionate they all are towards one another, as their long-held favorite family tradition is using the numbers 1-4-3 to say “I love you.” From what we can tell, not much is known about Russ, but we do know Taylor is a fellow dancer, a graduate of Texas Christian University, the title holder of Miss Arlington 2023, and the proud founder of Step Up Dance Academy (SUDA) in Texas.

As for Kelli, she is a Certified Higher Education Leader, the Founder of Kilpatrick College & Career Coaching, a Consultancy Expert, and a Public Speaker. According to records, she has over 30 years of experience in helping others find the right path for them in terms of undergraduate and graduate admissions. We should also mention that she is an Official Sponsor of the Miss Texas Scholarship Organization and takes great pride in her work, her family, and juggling it all. Hence, Parker has learned to find a balance through her.

Coming to Parker’s personal life, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader is currently in a happy, healthy relationship with Jaydan Tom, a former athlete within the Australian National Basketball League. From what we can tell, he splits his time between Gold Coast, Australia, and Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, but the couple still manages to parent an adorable dog named Rajah. They seem perfectly content together, sharing their dreams, embracing their passions, and building a life, which is all that matters in the long run.

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