Faith Ward: Where is the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Now?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that Netflix’s ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ has gone global in season 3 with the addition of Faith Ward (aka FlexiFaith). The Wellington, New Zealand-born and Perth, Australia-raised dancer had no idea that being part of the titular organization could even be an option for her, but things changed in early 2025. That’s when she was approached by their Special Projects and Recruiting specialist, Shelly Roper-McCaslin, through a direct message, offering her a chance to audition as they already loved her work.

Faith Ward’s Ability to Always Be Herself Won Her Countless Hearts

Since Faith Ward has been passionate about dance for as long as she can remember, she learned its scope at a relatively early age, yet never thought she could be part of some significant avenues. Among them was being a cheerleader for an NFL team in the United States, particularly the Dallas Cowboys, despite her falling in love with their pom squad thanks to their long-running CMT and Netflix reality shows. “The more I watched their performances, the more I felt drawn to the strength, unity, and excellence they represent,” she once candidly said in an official DCC interview. “It’s not just about dancing — it’s about sisterhood, energy, and being part of something iconic.”

Therefore, Faith jumped at the opportunity to audition the moment it presented itself, even though she resided thousands of miles away, only to relocate to Dallas, Texas, once she made it to the Finals. She had no idea she would actually end up becoming a favorite just heading into training camp, where she quickly won more hearts with her bubbly personality, growth trajectory, and perseverance. She honestly spoke her mind at every step with a smile on her face, but she was also good at taking feedback and open to different perspectives, resulting in her landing a spot in the 2025-2026 season.

Faith Ward Has Long Been Thriving as a Content Creator and Makeup Artist

Faith was admittedly still living in Wellington, New Zealand, when she developed an interest in dance at the tender age of 2, just to step into the world of competitions at 10 upon moving to Perth, Australia. It was there that she trained professionally in various forms, including acro, contemporary, commercial jazz, lyrical, and many more, all the while also becoming a cheerleader specializing as a flyer. She subsequently joined private companies and studios to spread her wings as a pro, with the fact that she has double-jointed hips helping her a lot along the way by enabling her to show off insane flexibility.

It was during this period that Faith began posting videos of her dancing or just having fun moving on social media, unaware that the clips would quickly go viral and gain her an incredible fan following. That’s when she fully embraced her nickname FlexiFaith, following which she began sharing nearly every aspect of her life as a competitive professional dancer online. She initially just wanted to showcase her skills, but she shifted gears once she started gaining traction while still a teenager, as she managed to evolve into a full-time content creator/influencer. She became a true public figure shortly thereafter, working with brands from across the globe while winning regional and national titles before fully transitioning into professional entertainment.

The AUNZ native signed her first international contract at the age of 20, securing a year-long position as a cruise line dancer before deciding to try out for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. “I’ve always pushed myself to chase big goals, and joining DCC felt like th e perfect next step,” Fath once told the organization. “It’s a place where I knew I could grow, be challenged, and be inspired.” As for her advice to future aspirants, “Own your personality and what makes you different. Also, remember that hard work can take you further than talent alone… Don’t stress too much — what’s meant for you won’t pass you by. Enjoy the journey, and have fun along the way.” Therefore, today, with all her successes, the 23-year-old is still a cheerleader, an influencer with nearly 800,000 followers across all platforms, and a hobbyist makeup artist. She even has her own collaboration line with an Australian-owned activewear & athleisure label called Kikiva.

Faith Ward Hails From an All-Female, Supportive Household

Although Faith prefers to keep the details of her personal life and familial upbringing well away from the limelight for privacy reasons, we do know she was raised by a single mother as one of 5 daughters. In other words, she primarily credits her mother for everything she has been able to achieve as of writing because she was the one who guided her, supported her, and unwaveringly stood by her every step of the way. Coming to her 4 sisters – Ella, Kate, Tori, and Zoe – they have also always backed her every decision too. However, what Faith loves most about them is the chaos they all create when they are together. According to her, even their family pets are girls – two adorable spoodles named Sadie and Hazel – so they often get roped into the havoc, too. Ultimately, Faith appears content with where she stands today, both personally and professionally, which is all that matters in the long run.

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