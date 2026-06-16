Emily Awbrey: Where is the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Candidate Now?

Although Emily Awbrey was undeniably one of the best technical dancers to have featured in Netflix’s ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ season 3, she still didn’t make the cut. Her initial rounds in the audition process were fantastic, and her solo performance in the finale was sublime, but she sadly lost a little bit of her spark during the grueling, terrifying training camp. She was admittedly expecting this final part to be hard, but she could never have imagined it would be as taxing as it was on not just her physical strength and stamina but also her mental well-being.

Emily Awbrey Struggled to Pick Up Pom Choreography

Since Emily Awbrey has been dancing since she was just a young girl growing up in Medford, Oregon, she knows she can become a “head case” before a performance if she thinks too much about it. She thus likes to “become a different person” on stage, she candidly revealed in the original production. “Someone who is not scared. Someone who is not shy. Someone just like ready to go.” She even admitted she is quite an anxious person, but her love for the art of movement is much more, which is why she decided to challenge herself and try out for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders in 2025.

The organization’s introduction to Emily after her online tapes was in a live audition in Midland, Texas, where she impressed both Director Kelli Finglass and Head Choreographer Judy Trammell. She then doubled down on it in the solo, driving Kelli to say, “I found Emily interesting at hello. I think her personality is very authentic… She probably was one of the strongest dance technicians in the entire audition.” So, she was obviously selected for training camp, but the combination of its fast pace and her nerves made it difficult for her to pick up choreography as quickly as expected. The fact that she improved over time yet still continued to make grave mistakes during full-out performances also couldn’t be ignored, which is why she had to be cut in the end.

Emily Awbrey is Hoping to be a Comeback Girl by Trying Out For the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Again

It was back when Emily was a mere toddler that she fell in love with dancing, driving her family to enroll her in professional classes/studios so as to ensure she got proper training. Therefore, she has a lot of experience in all kinds of genres, including acro, ballet, contemporary, jazz, lyrical, and theatre, meaning she knows how to be poignant, graceful, and big at the same time. From what we can tell, Emily participated in various competitions for studios throughout her teenage years, all the while also joining the dance teams of her South Medford High School and then the University of Arizona. She reportedly thrived at every step of the way, but it was after she graduated in 2024 that she really kick-started her career by signing a year-long international contract.

Emily signed with the Royal Caribbean Quantum of the Seas cruise to be a line performer in the summer of 2024, which is a position she proudly held until the spring of 2025. Then, within months, she tried out for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, only to focus on her mental health, personal growth, relationship with dance, and stamina after she failed to secure a spot. So, we are happy to report that she has not only tried out for the team a second time for the 2026-2027 season roster, but she is currently actively in training camp again. She reportedly followed in her own footsteps to crush the initial stages of the audition process to be a Rookie Candidate again, and we hope she can transform the title to a 1st-Year Member this time.

Emily Awbrey Has a Support System That’s Simply Abundant

Emily was born on July 30, 2002, in Medford, Oregon, to Kimberly Awbrey and David Awbrey as one of their three children and their only daughter, bringing a lot of unadulterated joy into their lives. Hence, she grew up surrounded by affectionate, devoted parents and two loving brothers – Nathan Awbrey and Thomas Awbrey – all of whom have always supported her creative ambitions. We should mention that among her supporters is also her beloved grandfather, who seemingly resides with the family in Oregon and shares a birthday with Thomas. In other words, she knows that no matter what, she will always have her family in her corner. As for the 23-year-old’s personal life, even though her long-term dedicated boyfriend, Jackson Larrance, is not her family as of writing, it appears he offers her the same love and backing they do. From what we can tell, they seem perfectly happy as of writing, which is all that truly matters.

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