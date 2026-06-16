Kleine Powell: Where is the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Now?

If there’s only one way to describe Kleine Powell, it’s bold, graceful, and powerful, owing to the way she carries herself not just in her career as a dancer but also in her everyday life. Netflix’s ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ seasons 2 and 3 star is thus a fan-favorite, inspiring millions to not only be the best version of themselves but also stand up for themselves. After all, she has long made it clear that she values confidence, empathy, integrity, selflessness and teamwork above all else, making her an invaluable individual in every sense.

Kleine Powell Had Her Ups and Downs Within the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

In 2021, Kleine Powell first auditioned for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming a professional dancer after earning her bachelor’s degree. She reportedly made a strong impression on Director Kelli Finglass and Head Choreographer Judy Trammell with her strong form, retention, and presence of mind, which landed her on the squad. Little did she know that things would change over time, as she would seemingly lose their favor due to her bold personality and talkative nature, leading to a few small misunderstandings.

Kleine was never disruptive or disrespectful, and she always kept up with the program and its requirements, so she managed to maintain her spot on the team for years to come. However, following her 2024-2025 season as one of the few outspoken advocates for the dancers to get a raise, she was made aware that her 5th year might not be what she expected. Although veterans are often considered for group leaders, she was told she might not be because feedback from her peers allegedly indicated she may not be the best person for the job. Nevertheless, she persisted and returned, not to prove anyone wrong but simply to remind her fellow dancers that they can have fun throughout the intensity of being a DCC Girl. She was just there for her team every step of the way because she genuinely enjoyed the camaraderie and sisterhood, qualities that shone through and led to her selection as a group leader.

Kleine Powell is Embracing a Career in Dance, Graphic Design, and Influencing

Kleine has admittedly been dancing for as long as she can remember – whether it be ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, or anything in between, she has been doing it all for decades. She actually joined a studio when she was young to follow her passion and hone her skills, which led her to join troupes, school dance teams, and even her collegiate cheer squad. She initially attended Eastern Kentucky University to study English Language & Literature, but after a year transferred to the University of Kentucky to earn a bachelor’s degree in Fine & Studio Arts. That’s where she really spread her wings as a performer, adjusting to new styles so as to soon follow through on fulfilling her dream of being a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader. She made the team the same year she graduated, in 2021.

However, it’s imperative to note that dance has not been Kleine’s sole focus for a few years now – as a creative soul with great ambitions, her passions go much beyond just one artistic form. Therefore, while in university, she began dabbling as a Freelance Graphic Designer, Photographer, and Social Media Manager, often juggling two jobs at a time to build a solid resume. She was a Social Media Manager at the School of Visual Arts and Studies from July 2019 to January 2020, a Photographer/Videographer at 606 Productions from September 2019 to May 2020, and a Videographer for the University of Kentucky Dance Team from July 2019 to May 2021.

Kleine then served as a Creative Director at Sixx Boutique from October 2020 to May 2021 before relocating to Texas to join the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and be a Content Strategist at Red Flag Image Co. She held the latter position from January 2022 to September 2022, until she got the opportunity to join MarketCrest LLC as a Digital Media Specialist, where she works to this day. In other words, the 26-year-old is currently a Freelance Graphic Designer, Freelance Photographer/Videographer, and full-time Digital Media Specialist, all the while also being a rising public figure. She actually built a significant following after her Netflix debut, so she consciously decided to evolve into an influencer to keep fans updated and show them it’s never too late to follow their hearts. For this, she even has a YouTube channel, where she uploads a new video every Thursday.



Kleine Powell’s Life Centers on Her Family, Marriage and Her Beloved Cats

While Kleine prefers to keep the details of her family life well away from the spotlight for privacy reasons, we do know she hails from a big, loving, supportive unit in Richmond, Kentucky. According to her own accounts, she has a tight-knit bond with all her loved ones, but she is especially close to her elderly grandmother, her sister Kelsey, and her brother Nicholas. Coming to her love life, she has been in a happy, healthy relationship with Luc Powell since Valentine’s Day 2016.

The two blissfully tied the knot at Lynnwood Estate in her hometown in May 2023. Since then, the couple has settled down in Dallas, Texas, where they are parents to two adorable kittens named Poosh and Momo. We should also mention that they are adventurous travel enthusiasts, meaning they love to explore new places as well as undertake new experiences, including beach/island vacations, hiking, sightseeing, scuba diving, skydiving, and more.