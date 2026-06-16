Megan McElaney: Where is the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Now?

Although Megan McElaney initially wasn’t very prominent on Netflix’s ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders,’ things changed towards the end of season 2. She had such standout moments as one of the many advocates for the team to get a pay raise to ensure a livable wage, that she ended up being a key figure in season 3. Her authenticity, care for teammates, passion for dance, and unwavering optimism not only brought light to her squad but also gave fans insight into her determination as well as resilience.

Megan McElaney Paved the Path for Future Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Megan McElaney was merely 3 years old when she began dancing and 8 years old when she began competing. Thus, she knew early on that she wanted to pursue a career in this field. Little did she know she would find her calling in cheerleading upon hearing about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, so it became her dream to join the organization as one of the best. Therefore, of course, she worked hard towards this goal and was over the moon when she managed to secure a spot during her very first try in 2021 as a fresh college graduate.

Megan’s initial few years as part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were hectic and gratifying at the same time, but she struggled financially because they paid just $15 an hour. She thus juggled several jobs at once before some of the girls decided it was high time they were paid their worth and chose to spearhead a negotiation to secure a livable wage. It took months of back-and-forth, but thanks to her efforts and those of a few other outspoken advocates like her, the organization approved a 400% raise. It was only then that she decided to return for her 5th season in 2025, wherein she did wonders as her sole focus was her dancing and her team. That’s how she earned the titles of Mentor, Team Leader, and Veteran of the Year.

Dancer and Marketing Specialist Megan McElaney is Now Starting a New Chapter

When Megan first started dancing at the age of 3, no one had any idea she would fall so in love with the art form that she would decide to train in several genres. Whether it be ballet, contemporary, hip-hop, jazz, lyrical, musical theatre, or tap, she learned everything in a studio while also being part of her elementary and high school dance teams. According to her own accounts, she earned multiple titles as a part of these teams, which led to her becoming a member of the Elite Dance Company throughout her high school years. She then enrolled at San Diego State University for a Bachelor’s degree in Communication, where she not only joined the SDSU Dance Team but also served as Captain during her Junior and Senior years.

As for Megan’s career trajectory, she landed her first job while she was still at university. She served as a Choreographer and Instructor at Charlene’s Dance & Cheer from October 2018 to May 2021, following which she did a few internships/part-time jobs to make ends meet. She was a Secretary Intern for the San Diego State Dance Team from June 2019 to March 2020, a Special Needs Dance Teacher at Arts in Motion from September 2019 to April 2022, and a Student Intern at Three Coins Realty from September 2020 to May 2021. She then served as a Social Media Manager at Daily Westies from June 2020 to April 2022 and a Student Intern at Consolidated Lenders Corp from September 2020 to April 2022.

However, during this period, Megan also moved from her home state of California to Texas, where she became part of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and landed a full-time position at Bluecrest Financial Alliances. She started at the latter organization as an Office Coordinator in October 2021 before rising the ladder to evolve into a Marketing/Recruiting Coordinator in October 2022 and Marketing Specialist in September 2024. She served there until April 2025, until she decided to embrace all the new opportunities her stint on Netflix brought to her with arms wide open. That’s when she spread her wings as a public figure, began posting as an influencer, and started working with various brands, all the while continuing her responsibilities as a cheerleader. It all culminated in her and her elder brother launching their own podcast in May 2026. Since Sean McElaney is also a dancer, the brother-sister duo now co-hosts ‘The Sidekicks’ podcast, where they discuss all things dance and performance.



Megan is Building a Happy, Stable Life in Texas With the Love of Her Life

Megan McElaney is a native of Oceanside, California, who loves the summer sun and sandy beaches of the West Coast; however, she has settled down in Texas. She is very family-oriented, so she did a lot of thinking about where she would be best able to build a life. Her parents, elder brothers Danny and Sean, and other loved ones all support her no matter what. Therefore, with her continued stint as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and her boyfriend Alex Blaszyk’s career in MedTech Sales in Dallas-Fort Worth, the best option for them was North Texas.

Even though Alex is a California native, the couple understood that the balance between their work and their relationship was what mattered most, so they closed on their Texas home on Valentine’s Day 2025. From what we can tell, Megan and Alex have been together since December 2022, and it seems like they are on the path to forever.