Where Was Netflix’s Joy Filmed?

Helmed by Ben Taylor, ‘Joy’ follows three medical professionals as they face criticism and condemnation while conducting breakthrough research to combat infertility with in vitro fertilization. Robert Edwards (James Norton) is on the verge of a scientific breakthrough, joined by surgeon Patrick Steptoe (Bill Nighy) and nurse Jean Purdy (Thomasin McKenzie). However, the church, media, and even some of their colleagues are against the research into women’s reproductive health, dismissing the problem as affecting only a minor segment of the population. Based on the true story behind Louise Brown, the world’s first in vitro fertilization baby, the Netflix biographical drama is set in 1960s and ’70s England. The period’s restrained aesthetic—characterized by muted tones and modest attire—reflects the conservative values clashing with the revolutionary potential of innovation.

Joy Filming Locations

‘Joy’ was filmed across England, including locations in London, Manchester, Cambridge, and Southwold. Principal photography began in mid-September 2023 and was wrapped up within a few months. The film crew was well equipped for the country-spanning shoot, with two units, crowd controllers, and drone teams set up to capture aerial shots. Lead actor Norton revealed that he stepped on board ‘Joy’ immediately after wrapping ‘A Little Life’ even though he was thoroughly exhausted because he couldn’t turn down the change it presented. “More than ever in my life I need a f*cking break, and I can’t say no to this,” he said in an interview. “The sacrifices they made and their perseverance and dogmatic commitment to this cause leads to millions of lives.”

Manchester, England

Filming for ‘Joy’ was conducted in the historically industrial city of Manchester. Sprawled along the bank of River Irwell, the city’s architecture and its reflection of industrial heritage helped capture the tone of 1960s and 70s England. Manchester’s Victorian-era buildings served as an ideal backdrop for much of the urban setting of the film, aided by the use of vintage cars and impeccable period wardrobe. The unique blend of modernity, gritty cityscapes, and historical grandeur of the city has made Manchester a frequent filming destination for period productions. Some such projects shot in the city include the 2009 ‘Sherlock Holmes,’ ‘A Gentleman in Moscow,’ and ‘Ripper Street.’

Suffolk, England

The serene landscapes of Suffolk County provided a contrast to the bustling urban environments, depicting coastal and countryside locations seen in the film. The beach sequence with Jean Purdy and the women letting their hair down was actually shot in the seaside town of Southwold. The town’s iconic pier and scenic coastline can be spotted in the film, along with the main location of Southwold Beach itself. The charming villages of Lavenham and Kersey are also featured in ‘Joy,’ their well-preserved medieval architecture adding to the historical visual gallery of the movie while depicting rural England. Located proximate to each other in East England, the villages have retained their old-world charm with pastel-colored wood-framed cottages that seem to have jumped out of fairytale picturebooks.

Other Locations in England

The film crews of ‘Joy’ also rolled cameras along picturesque city streets and landmarks across various sites, including the cities of London and Cambridge. The academic environment in parts of the film was highlighted with establishing shots of the University of Cambridge situated on The Old Schools, Trinity Lane. In particular, the King’s College Chapel, a masterpiece of Gothic architecture, can distinctly be seen in the landscape shots depicting Cambridge. A symbol of the city itself, the chapel is an active place of worship with the world’s largest fan vault and rows of soaring stained glass windows spanning the walls. Other shots of urban serenity were lensed in the central streets of London, lined with trees and classical facades. These areas, like the neighborhoods around Hyde Park and Bloomsbury, are home to some of the most scenic streets in the city.

