Juliet Angus’ Net Worth: How Rich is The Real Housewives of London Star?

While Juliet Bernadette Angus is no stranger to the world of entertainment, thanks to her thriving career, Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of London’ is where she publicly shines through. The stylist and former ‘Ladies of London’ star has admittedly never shied away from embracing new opportunities, but this reality franchise sweeps her off her feet with its intensity. Whether it be her personal life, her professional experiences, or her ups and downs in navigating good society, it focuses on it all while also humanizing and highlighting her affluence.

How Did Juliet Angus Earn Her Money?

It was when Juliet Bernadette Rogulewski was merely a young girl growing up in Chicago, Illinois, that she first developed a keen interest in everything celebrity, fashion, and reporting. Therefore, shortly after her high school graduation, she enrolled at the University of Southern California to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Journalism. She had no idea at the time that her priorities would shift to the world of entertainment during her studies, soon making her realize her calling was not to be a reporter or a correspondant.

According to records, Juliet subsequently relocated to New York to dabble in television production before ultimately returning to California and diving headfirst into Public Relations. That’s how she started rubbing shoulders with the likes of Anna Wintour, Britney Spears, Lindsey Lohan, Justin Timberlake, and Paris Hilton, with Lindsey even becoming her best friend. It was reportedly not long after that she spread her wings to evolve into a stylist, meaning she dressed, accessorized, and created entire looks for public figures from all avenues.

Juliet managed to do it all while also establishing herself as a family woman, tying the knot with the love of her life, Gregor Angus, in 2007 before welcoming 2 kids into their world. The family settled in England in 2011 for Gregor’s career, who currently serves as the Co-Founder/CEO at ABM Communication and Founder/Non-Executive Director at RAIN Wellbeing. While the Angus’ prioritized his profession by making this move, they also supported the matriarch, resulting in her soon adapting to the changes and expanding her own brand.

Juliet thus became much more than Gregor’s wife, Truman and Georgina’s mother, as well as a Hollywood personell; she established a name for herself as a stylist and public figure. She’d already featured in an episode of the ‘Beg, Borrow & Deal’ reality series in 2002 and made her acting debut the following year with a guest role on ‘Diva Detectives,’ but the 2010s changed everything. That’s when she rose to prominence as one of the leading cast members of Bravo’s ‘Ladies of London,’ proudly serving in that position throughout its original 3-season run from 2013 to 2017.

Since then, Juliet has also wholly embraced being an influencer, with close to a million followers across her social media accounts and brand deals/partnerships coming in via every direction. In fact, among her recent projects as a stylist, influencer, and public figure is the exclusive vintage-inspired jewelry collection she launched in collaboration with Anisa Sojka in the fall of 2022. “This career — no one has done it before,” she once candidly said. “…This career is constantly changing.” However, that’s what she loves the most about it, right along with the flexibility it gives her to be there for her husband and her two children.

Juliet Angus’ Net Worth

With Juliet having been working in the entertainment industry almost from the time she kick-started her career, she has likely managed to accumulate significant wealth. Unfortunately, because she prefers to keep her financial details well out of the limelight, we can only estimate how much she has made in compensation, salaries, and profits over the years. From what we can tell based on her career trajectory as well as her reputation, she bagged roughly $70,000 per year as a Public Relations specialist and walked away with $45,000 per year from ‘Ladies of London.’ As for her income as a celebrity stylist, she likely bags between $85,000 and $100,000 per year.

It has been reported that Juliet currently also earns £45,000 (close to $60,000) per year from ‘The Real Housewives of London,’ along with at least $1 million through social media. Therefore, her total wealth is an accumulation of all these aspects, plus her husband’s estimated wealth, their two luxurious homes in Battersea, South London, and Clapham, Southwest London, their real estate portfolio, and more. In other words, taking all her assets, investments, liabilities, returns, and expenses into account, Juliet Angus’ net worth as of writing is in the range of $80 million.

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