Jason Chambers’ Net Worth: How Rich is the Below Deck Down Under Captain?

Captain Jason Chambers of Bravo’s ‘Below Deck Down Under’ is not only the youngest captain in the franchise but also arguably one of the most respected, owing to how he navigates every challenge thrown at him. The single father has long maintained that he dedicates most of his time either to caring for his 11-year-old daughter or to his boat, so he hasn’t had much time for personal relationships in the past few years. However, he has grown a lot in a professional sense, as he has made the most of the opportunities he has been given as a reality star because he knows that his platform is a privilege.

How Did Jason Chambers Earn His Money?

A native of Gosford, Australia, Jason grew up surrounded by water and water sports of all kinds, which paved the way for him to realize that being around such an environment was a safe space. Therefore, upon completing his studies, he not only played professional rugby in the Australian Rugby League for the Newcastle Knights but also became a PADI Rescue Diver and a yachter. However, since he had also done a mechanics apprenticeship prior to stepping into any career, he spent his initial few years in the industry navigating various positions before actually becoming a Captain of his own boat.

Jason was 28 when he earned his captain’s license, and since then, he has unwaveringly helmed several luxury yachts across the Asia-Pacific while also caring for high-maintenance charter guests. That’s how he ended up on ‘Below Deck Down Under,’ where he made it clear that although he has a rugged appearance, his leadership style is calm and drama-free. He knows he has the responsibility to set the standard on the boat as the captain, and he always has his daughter in the back of his mind too, so he carries himself with grace and pride at every step of the way.

At the age of 53, Jason has 25 years of experience as a yacht captain under his belt as of writing, so with ‘Below Deck Down Under’ giving him a public platform, he has now embraced his other passions too. In fact, in 2025, he released his debut perfume, a gender-neutral scent he decided to name Captain J because it is not only his entry into the beauty space but also him “in a bottle.” “It’s what I like and everyone can get a piece of it,” he candidly told Bravo. “It’s done in the best manner as well as the best technology. So it actually lasts long and it’s just got some great stuff in it.”

Jason initially wanted to make a facial spray with essential oils, but it soon evolved into a perfume that hit the shelves at $95. As if that’s not enough, on his website, he even deals in a beach towel at $50 as well as a kimono for $300, making it clear that he is now also a businessman. On the other hand, he is also a deeply passionate advocate for ocean conservation, education, and wellness, because he believes that even the smallest actions can have a lasting effect. That’s why, in January 2026, he revealed that he is currently working on a coral and reef conservation project with people on the ground in Amed, near his current base of Bali, Indonesia, to protect the ocean.

Jason Chambers’ Net Worth

Since Jason has 25 years of experience as a yacht captain, has been in the industry for over 30 years overall, and has a history as a professional athlete, he has accumulated significant wealth. From what we can tell, he earned roughly $50,000 per year during his mechanics apprenticeship and $70,000 per year when he was a part of the Newcastle Knights as a professional rugby athlete. As for his standing as a certified PADI Rescue Diver, while he doesn’t receive a specific salary for the certification alone, he can earn between $12,000 and $70,000 per year if he advances to serving as a divemaster or instructor, but it doesn’t appear he has done so.

As for Jason’s income as a yacht captain, the average for this role is in the range of $100,000 to $300,000 per year, so based on his experience and skills, we believe he is at the upper end of the spectrum. Coming to his entrepreneurial ventures, unfortunately, there is no public information on his sales numbers, royalty splits, or any such aspect, so we can not ascertain his earnings in this area. Thus, taking into account all the aforementioned details, along with his conservative efforts, potential assets, investments, and returns, as well as lifestyle expenses as a single dad of 1 residing in Bali, we believe his net worth is close to $2 million.

Read More: How Much Does it Cost to Charter a Below Deck Yacht?