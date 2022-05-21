Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

In the seventh episode of ‘Kaguya-sama: Love Is War’ season 3, titled ‘Miko Iino Can’t Love, Part 1, Students Wish to Discuss the Culture Festival, and Miyuki Shirogane Wants to Blow It Up,’ the students of the Shuchiin Academy prepare for the cultural festival. Meanwhile, members of the mass media club interview top students to document their contributions to the upcoming event and also try to figure out what makes them special. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Kaguya-sama: Love Is War’ season 3 episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 Episode 7 Recap

At the Student’s council hall, Miyuki discusses the upcoming culture festival with Iino and Ishigami. He asks them to join the committee accountable for it, which has to take care of responsibilities like venue selection, public relations, proposal inspections, and ceremony planning. Both Iino and Ishigami do not seem interested in the work at all. But when Kaguya mentions that Tsubame is head of the committee, Ishigami immediately grabs the opportunity to work alongside his crush.

Later at the committee meeting, the members discussed and proposed various ideas for the festival. However, Iino was not impressed by the casual attitude of the team and asked them to be more serious but was criticized for not upholding the values of the committee. When the plans for the festival are discussed, Iino proposes the idea of a campfire. However, other members protested by arguing that it would take a lot of time and even the neighboring committee would not give permission for it.

Furthermore, the team is understaffed, which makes the execution of the plans even more complicated. While it seems that the agenda for the campfire is out of the window, Iino asserts that the reason that adults don’t trust them with such plans is because of a lack of discipline. Therefore, she took the responsibility to negotiate with the neighborhood association directly. Later Onodera even joined Iino to help her execute her plans.

Meanwhile, the mass media club started interviewing students about their preparation. Tsubame discusses managing her schedule while handling the responsibilities of the head of the cultural committee. She also opens about the plan to organize a show in which she blends theater with gymnastics to recount the story of a person who gave his heart to his beloved. The interviewers are naturally impressed by Tsubame’s ability to balance so many responsibilities such grace. They even meet Miyuki as well to ask him about his festival plans.

Later, the President of the Student council keeps blowing up balloons that are apparently meant to be used for decoration. Fujiwara, who knows him really well, does not try to intervene, but Nagisa alludes to him that there are other responsibilities that he can undertake. It infuriates Fujiwara as she wants Miyuki to learn by making mistakes and asks Nagisa to let him struggle. He then goes to the Student council hall to continue trying to contribute to the festival but keeps on accidentally blowing up balloons.

Kaguya, who is sitting there, is hypersensitive, so it is a form of torture for her to bear the unpleasant noise at regular intervals. Soon, Miyuki is frustrated and opens up to his classmate that he often struggles to admit that he is incompetent. Kaguya finally realizes that the President’s persistence makes him so good at so many things and tries to motivate him. Later, Fujiwara figures out that the ballons Miyuki has been using are defective, which is why they keep on bursting.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 Episode 7 Ending: What Makes Kaguya So Good in Archery? Why Has She Not Participated in Any National Championships?

When the members of the mass media club meet Kaguya, they are mesmerized by her immediately. Both of them know that she excels in martial arts, performance, and traditional arts, apart from being a great student who consistently gets a good rank. However, they are perplexed by the fact that she has not participated in any national championships in high school. When they ask Kaguya about it, she is unwilling to give a straight answer, but deep down, she knows the truth. The National High School Archery Championship is going to be held between December 24 and 26, right around the Christmas celebrations.

Kaguya plans to spend the day with Miyuki instead of taking part in the championship. While the interviewers don’t really get a straight answer about her participation in the championship, they do manage to make her confess the secret of mastery in archery. When Kaguya was in middle school, she accidentally managed to hit the ideal shot in the first year. That incident served as an example for her, and from then on, she just emulated whatever she did on that occasion which guaranteed her success in future events.

Read More: Kaguya-sama Season 3 Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained