In Azeroth, the world of World of Warcraft, Ibelin was a cherished friend, trusted confidant, and, at times, a bit of a ladies’ man. His fellow players were later surprised to learn that behind this lively character was Mats Steen, a young man living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Kai Simon Fredriksen, the guild leader, had witnessed Mats’ warm interactions with others and developed a close friendship with him over time. In Netflix’s ‘The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,’ Kai fondly shared memories of their connection and reflected on the vibrant, meaningful life Mats crafted in his own unique way.

Kai Simon Frederiksen Greatly Appreciated Mats’ Contribution to the Community

As guild leader of Starlight, the World of Warcraft guild set in the fictional town of Azeroth, Kai Simon Fredriksen played the character Nomine. Over time, he had seen Ibelin, Mats Steen’s character, grow close to many members, becoming a trusted friend who often offered support in real-life situations. However, when Ibelin began acting out of character getting into conflicts with others, Kai grew concerned. Wanting to resolve the issues, he reached out directly to Mats, suggesting they meet in person since they both lived in Oslo, Norway. To his surprise, Mats sharply declined the invitation, leaving Kai puzzled by his strong reaction.

After Mats’ friends talked to him and helped him see things more clearly, Kai recalled how Mats took the step to write a heartfelt apology to everyone in the community. Later, Mats shared his blog, ‘Musings of Life,’ with the group, revealing his battle with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Kai felt a deep sense of regret, realizing he hadn’t supported Mats in the way Mats had so often supported others. Yet, the community’s empathy and respect were remarkable, which Kai noted had a profound impact on them all. When Mats passed away in 2014, Kai and four others from their community attended the funeral. To honor his memory, he organized an in-game memorial in Azeroth, which has since become a cherished annual tradition.

Kai Simon Frederiksen is Working as a Training Manager Today

At the time of Mats Steen’s passing in 2014, Kai Simon Fredriksen was serving as the EU Head of Learning and Development at Egencia. In this role, he built a robust training infrastructure across Europe, overseeing the evaluation, negotiation, and implementation of a comprehensive Learning Management System for 18 countries. His efforts enabled more cohesive, scalable training initiatives across the continent. Kai remained in this role until February 2017, after which he transitioned to Siemens Mobility in April 2018. As a Training Manager, he is now instrumental in developing and delivering advanced training content for Norway’s evolving railway system. Kai focuses on equipping professionals with essential skills and technical expertise in areas such as digitalization, automation, and predictive maintenance, preparing the workforce for the innovative demands of Norwegian railways.

Kai graduated from the University of Gothenburg and brings a strong foundation in operational line management to his role, which has significantly bolstered his credibility in the field of training and development. Currently, he is dedicated to the Norwegian European Train Control System (ETCS) project, a major initiative set to transform the country’s railway infrastructure. Scheduled for rollout in 2034 with an estimated budget of 800 million euros, the ETCS project aims to enhance railway safety, efficiency, and automation through cutting-edge digital systems.

Kai Simon is Very Active in the LARP Community

Beyond his professional commitments, Kai Simon Fredriksen is an artist at heart and a passionate, long-time LARP (Live Action Role Playing) enthusiast. An active photographer, he often collaborates with prominent figures in the LARP community, including Sofia Pedrazzoli, creating immersive visuals that bring fantasy realms to life. His photography has garnered admiration, capturing the intricate emotions and storytelling found not just around LARP scenarios but around thematic shoots based on cult movies and biblical scenarios.

Kai’s dedication to LARPing has also led him to participate in epic events such as Spoils of War, a large-scale Nordic LARP set in a fictional, war-torn fantasy world. In this setting, he not only dives into complex characters and intense narratives but also helps build a vibrant, collaborative community of players who bring these scenarios to life. His enthusiasm for immersive storytelling extends beyond LARPing. As a World of Warcraft (WoW) player, Kai has crafted many characters and stories, blending his love for role-playing games with his creative storytelling. His work, both in and out of the game, reflects a true commitment to the art of fantasy, where he continually finds ways to weave stories and breathe life into imaginative worlds.

Kai Simon Believes in the Film About Mats Steen’s Life

As a dedicated photographer, Kai Simon Fredriksen understands the value of storytelling and has long been a champion of ‘The Remarkable Life of Ibelin,’ the documentary celebrating Mats Steen’s life and legacy. He has supported Mats’ family in promoting the film, recognizing its powerful conversations around disability and inclusion that resonate with viewers worldwide. In everything he undertakes, whether behind the lens or in front of an online audience, Kai seeks to capture and convey a sense of connection and authenticity. The pictures from his trip to Pisa, Italy, in July 2024 show the extent of his talent and expertise. These skills extend into his personal life, where he is known for his gentle demeanor, love for adventure, and his ever-present feline companion, who often sneaks into the background of his photos, adding a touch of humor and warmth.

