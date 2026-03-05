Karen Doherty: Where is the Couples Therapist Now?

While every relationship requires time and effort to be successful, there are some that still struggle owing to the expectations, fears, insecurities, and invulnerabilities of the people involved. That’s when they require a third party to facilitate hard conversations, identify personal emotional issues, as well as help them grow in the right direction, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Blue Therapy.’ The third party in this reality production was none other than a certified couples therapist, relationship coach/expert, mental health advocate, and public figure by the name of Karen Doherty.

Karen Doherty Worked Hard to Establish Herself as a Renowned Couples Specialist Therapist

Karen Doherty was reportedly just a young woman experiencing the modern world in England when she first developed a keen passion for psychology, only for it to continue expanding. She thus worked hard to earn her United Kingdom Council for Psychotherapy (UKCP) accreditation, following which she also trained at the College of Sexual & Relationship Therapists (COSRT). She then became a proud member of the British Association for Counselling & Psychotherapy (BACP) and interned at EMFT before kick-starting her formal career as a counselor around 2002.

Karen initially focused on both individuals as well as couples, but after gaining 4 years of experience while also pursuing her diploma, she knew she wanted to pivot primarily to the latter. That’s when she decided to continue her time at the Tavistock Centre for Couple Relationships (TCCR) by enrolling in their Master’s degree in Psychosexual Therapy, which she earned in 2008. By this point, she had already established a private clinic called Reframe Counselling alongside some of her colleagues (in 2002), enabling her to focus on her specialization on her own terms.

Karen’s clinic was based in Canary Wharf, but she soon managed to open a second branch in Mayfair and recruit more professionals, with the help of whom she was able to keep growing. In fact, by the mid-2010s, she had a sub-specialization in how neurodivergence may impact one’s romantic relationships and was even giving public talks on the same across the UK and the US. Moreover, she conducted workshops on Systemic Constellation Therapy and Recognising Neural Diversity, helmed the Coach Training Program, as well as eagerly attended yearly industry conferences.

Karen Doherty Continues to Utilize Her Knowledge and Wisdom to Help Couples

Although Karen had Reframe Counselling, she soon recognized she needed a more personal banner for more private clients, leading to the establishment of Karen Doherty Coaching in 2006. Therefore, today, more than 2 decades later, she continues to serve as a Founder, Creator, and Therapist at both organizations, focusing on guiding couples at all stages of their evolution across England. Whether in Brighton, Central London, or online, she works to create a safe space so as to facilitate her clients’ communication, emotional growth, intimacy development, and pattern recognition.

According to Karen’s own accounts, she hasn’t seen individual clients in more than two decades because “couples are my thing, that’s all I do.” She told Radio Times in February 2026, “I’m known for [being] that therapist that deals with difficult couples. And then I’ve been very involved in the neurodivergent movement for about 12 years, so I’ve become internationally known now as a relationship coach that can specialise in neurodivergent couples. That’s been huge… I believe in relationships. I don’t think we’re autonomous beings.” Therefore, it is no surprise that in 2019, she not only became a founding member of Relationship Clinic Sussex but also gave a presentation on how Autism can impact couples at CORST.

Since then, Karen has even launched two online courses titled Focused on Autism and ADHD & Relationships, as well as hosted regular webinars on the impact of neurodivergence in romance. As if that’s not enough, she ensures to give interviews to international publications on the same, appear on podcasts to expand her reach, and utilize her platforms to share more information. Most recently, in 2026, the therapist with nearly 25 years of experience also established the Karen Doherty Clinic for couples who are in crisis after having been impacted by neurodivergence. Coming to her own personal experiences, she prefers to keep them out of the limelight for privacy, so we can only assume she is a family woman herself, doing her best to juggle all aspects of her life. The Englishwoman is a travel enthusiast too, having most recently visited Jaipur, India, in January 2026.

