Karim Arafa: Where is Beast Games Contestant Now?

Prime Video’s ‘Beast Games’ is a high-stakes competition that combines physical endurance with mental grit, pushing participants to their absolute limits. In its very first season, the show managed to create ripples thanks to contestants who went above and beyond to prove their worth. Among them was Karim Arafa, who stood out for making the most of every opportunity presented to him, demonstrating exceptional strategy and resilience as he sailed through the challenges with confidence and skill.

Karim Arafa’s Confidence Helped Him Secure Private Island Tickets

Karim Arafa participated in the season alongside his brother, Hazim Arafa, showcasing his focus and determination by always putting the game first. A combination of luck and strategy helped him navigate through the early challenges and survive random eliminations, which often depended on the choices of others. When faced with the pivotal challenge before entering Beast City, he opted to join the White Team, where teamwork was key to eliminating more players than the opposition. Though his team emerged victorious, Karim was visibly emotional. He expressed that saying goodbye to friends who were eliminated was far more heartbreaking than he had anticipated.

Karim demonstrated exceptional strategic acumen during the Cubicle Game challenge, where contestants were handcuffed in groups of three and tasked with eliminating one person from their trio. He and his brother, Hazim, stayed in constant communication throughout the challenge, effectively duping their fellow contestants with a calculated strategy. Their teamwork and cunning approach allowed them to navigate the complexities of the game successfully. However, they also realized that advancing further would demand everything they had, pushing their resolve to the limits.

Karim’s luck took a turn for the better right after the Cubicle Game challenge when the contestants were presented with a gold box. Without waiting to hear the full proposition, Karim boldly claimed it, securing the first ticket to the $1.8 million private island, one of the grand prizes of the series. Along with his ticket, Karim was handed five additional tickets to distribute at his discretion. Unsurprisingly, he chose to bring his brother, Hazim, along and selected others who had supported him throughout the competition, including Twana Barnett, as a gesture of gratitude and strategy.

Karim Arafa is Making a Career as a Sales Consultant Today

Karim Arafa has always been passionate about sports, and from the very beginning, he knew that he wanted to build a career around it. In 2016, he enrolled in the University of Nevada-Las Vegas to pursue a Bachelor’s in Business Administration. However, his entrepreneurial spirit pushed him to take a different path. In November 2017, Karim launched the Sparks Volleyball Club, transforming it into a thriving business that catered to over 800 clients. He led a team of 20 people, building the business from the ground up while simultaneously completing his degree, which he earned in 2020. This combination of passion for sports and business acumen allowed him to turn his vision into a successful venture.

In July 2024, Karim decided to pivot his career and explore new opportunities. Having gained valuable experience in business and sports, he transitioned into the sales industry by joining David Wilson’s Toyota of Las Vegas as a Sales Consultant. In this role, Karim is responsible for assisting customers in selecting the right vehicle to meet their needs and offering expert advice on various models, features, and financing options. He works closely with clients to ensure a seamless purchasing experience, from initial inquiries to finalizing the sale. His background in business and customer service has made him well-suited for this role.

Karim Arafa Has a Deep Passion for Photography

Outside of his professional career, Karim Arafa is also a passionate photographer specializing in portraits. The army veteran’s keen eye for detail and ability to capture the essence of his subjects have earned him admiration and respect in the photography community. His athletic background has also significantly shaped his disciplined and focused approach to both his career and personal pursuits.

Karim has always prioritized maintaining a healthy lifestyle staying active and fit, which ties back to his deep appreciation for sports and fitness. Alongside his love for photography and fitness, he has a special place in his heart for dogs and always takes time to care for them and enjoy their companionship. He shares a close bond with his brother Hazim, and much of Karim’s drive and ambition stems from his desire to support and provide for his family, ensuring they have the best opportunities in life.

