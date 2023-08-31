Kasper Holm Henriksen: Where is the Danish Veteran Now?

A testament to the limits of human resilience, Netflix’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ follows various athletes who participated in the 2020/2022 Invictus Games, an event meant for veterans of the armed forces. Despite the fact that these competitors all hail from different countries, their shared struggles to overcome the traumas of their past and their effects on their present lives are something that truly helps the documentary series stand out as a must-watch. Consider Kasper Holm Henriksen, whose recovery journey has undoubtedly been inspirational, leaving many to wonder what he is up to these days. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Who is Kasper Holm Henriksen?

Hailing from Denmark, Kasper Holm Henriksen joined the military in hopes of creating a difference in the world and serving his nation. In 2004, he was part of the first batch of forces that his country had deployed to Iraq. However, Kasper admitted that his time during the service was not something he had been expecting. He even shared details of the incident that took place in the Iraqi town of Al Qurnah when he had to run across a field to give ammunition to another soldier.

The close shots that Kasper could hear while running across the field in Al Qurnah are what he believes led to his Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He did add that numerous bombings of his campsite also left their mark on his mental health. While Kasper has since recovered from his physical injuries, his battle with PTSD is an ongoing one. He shared in the show that his deteriorating mental health severely impacted his personal life. Not only did the veteran get divorced, but he also could not bring himself to spend much time around his two daughters, Havanna and Antonia.

While looking back at his pictures from his time after service, Kasper commented that his smiles were empty. He also confessed how he would often make stories to tell when it was his turn to be with them as he was not dealing well with his PTSD. However, he has since turned his life around, and his chance to participate in the Invictus Games was something that motivated the veteran immensely. His long-term goal remains to be able to be a better parent to his children and spend even more time with his two daughters.

Where is Kasper Holm Henriksen Now?

During his participation in the Invictus Games that were held in Hague, Netherlands, in April 2022, Kasper Holm Henriksen blew everyone away with his phenomenal performance. As a competitor in the Men’s Road Cycling event, he bagged the silver medal in the Time Trial category and the bronze medal in the Road Race category. In both events, he was in the IRB3 class. Additionally, he was part of the Men’s Indoor Rowing event and silver medal in the Endurance category.

As for Kasper’s current standing; well, he’s participating in the 2023 Invictus Games too. In fact, for this sporting event that will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, he has been chosen as the Captain of Denmark’s team. It’s an honor he has proudly undertaken, with Denmark’s Invictus team expressing their happiness about him leading them for the upcoming event. Many are eager to see if the athlete will be able to wow the public with his performance yet again, and we certainly wish him the best for the same.

From what we can tell, Kasper also remains completely dedicated to improving his relations with his loved ones. His love for his two daughters, Havanna as well as Antonia, was apparent in the Netflix series, and the athlete evidently works hard every day to be there for the two. During his training, he remains in touch with them via video calls and hopes to one day be able to spend an extended amount of time with them by improving his mental health. Presently, Kasper is based in Svendborg, Denmark.

