Katelyn Markham: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

In the episode titled ‘The Butterfly’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ the 2011 disappearance and murder case of Katelyn Markham is under the spotlight. When she went missing, all of a sudden, the entire community was left shell-shocked and concerned about the 21-year-old woman’s well-being. Meanwhile, her family tried their best to keep their hopes alive until her remains were found. As the search turned into a homicide investigation, it took more than a decade for the perpetrator to be caught. Featuring insightful interviews with the victim’s loved ones, the episode ensures that the viewers are filled in with all the important details of the case.

Katelyn Markham’s Remains Were Found About Two Years After Her Disappearance

August 16, 1990, was a joyous day for Dave Markham and his wife as they became parents for the first time and gave birth to Katelyn Helene Markham in Hamilton County, Ohio. A few years later, Katelyn became an elder sister as her parents welcomed another daughter into the world — Ally Markham. After graduating from Fairfield High School, the bright and vibrant woman joined the Art Institute of Ohio in Cincinnati, where she pursued a graphic arts degree, making the most of her talent as an artist. Given her friendliness and positive presence in any room she walked into, it was easy for her to make new friends.

At the time, she was also engaged to John Carter, whom she had been dating for quite a while. The couple planned to relocate to Colorado after she finished college in 2011 to start their new lives. Unfortunately, just a few weeks prior to earning her degree, Katelyn went missing from her Fairfield home on August 13, 2011. When John did not hear from her the following day, he went into her Dorshire Drive townhome to check on her, but there was no sign of her. So, he dialed 911 and reported his 21-year-old fiancée missing on August 14, 2011. As the police rushed to the scene, they noticed that her phone was missing and her car was still parked outside the house.

However, despite her loved ones and authorities combing through different areas of Butler and Hamilton counties over the next few months, Katelyn could not be located anywhere. When the case had turned cold, a couple collecting aluminum cans in a wooded area at Big Cedar Creek in southeastern Indiana’s Cedar Grove came across human remains on April 7, 2013, which belonged to Katelyn Markham. After thorough examination of her remains, her death was declared to be a homicide but the cause of death could still not be determined because the remains had undergone severe decomposition. Furthermore, according to a forensic anthropology report, the remains were initially left at a different place and then transferred to where they were eventually discovered.

Katelyn’s Killer Was Someone the Detectives Suspected Since the Beginning

Right from the beginning of the investigation after Katelyn Markham’s sudden disappearance, the detectives had quite a few names in their suspects’ list; one of them being the victim’s fiancé, John Carter. They had noticed several signs that hinted that he could be the one responsible for the 21-year-old woman’s death. For instance, the investigators noticed several scratch marks present on his neck during his early interviews. While the hopes were still high to locate Katelyn, John was naturally referring to or talking about her in the past tense in interviews and conversations, which was also quite suspicious.

Over the course of the investigation, he was asked to take a polygraph test thrice — in 2011, 2014, and 2021. Each time, instead of giving straightforward answers, he provided the police with deceptive responses and claimed that he had nothing to do with his fiancée’s tragic demise. Furthermore, upon talking to the couple’s friends and family, the detectives learned that their relationship at the time of her disappearance was far from ideal. Katelyn allegedly opened up to one of her loved ones and claimed that she was feeling trapped in the relationship. The police came across more incriminating evidence against John Carter, including the fact that he claimed to have “accidentally” deleted the conversation between him and Katelyn from the night she went missing.

Katelyn’s Killer Took a Plea Deal For a Reduced Sentence

As per the investigators, John Carter also knew the ins and outs of the area where Katelyn’s body was discovered. In 2023, in light of all the circumstantial evidence, the police managed to obtain a search warrant for John’s residence in Fairfield. During the search, they came across a roll of landscaping material in the shed, which was similar to the material used to dispose of the victim’s body. In March of the same year, he was finally taken into custody and charged with two counts of murder. With his trial date approaching, in June 2024, John decided to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter, and in exchange, he got his two murder charges dropped.

He admitted that during an assault at Katelyn’s Fairfield townhome in August 2011, he caused her death through physical violence. However, he did not explain how and why he committed the deed. On July 18, 2024, the day of his sentencing, Katelyn’s father, Dave Markham, addressed the court and stated, “Not a day goes by that I don’t think of Katelyn. Let him feel the pain that many of us have endured for the past 13 years.” Finally, the convict, John Carter, was sentenced to a total of three years in prison for the 2011 murder of Katelyn Markham. After the sentencing, Dave expressed his disappointment and told The Cincinnati Enquirer, “I do not feel three years is justice, not for Katelyn; not for her sister; not for me, her friends or the entire community that has ached and grieved alongside us.”

