Dave and Ally Markham: Where Are Katelyn Markham’s Dad and Sister Now?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Butterfly’ puts the decade-long 2011 murder case of Katelyn Markham under the microscope. During the investigation, it was the victim’s family, including Dave Markham and Ally Markham, who refused to lose hope and played an important part in bringing the perpetrator to justice. Although the primary focus is on Katelyn and the investigation, questions regarding her family are bound to be raised in the viewers’ minds.

Dave and Ally Markham Were Staunch in Their Pursuit of Justice For Katelyn

A couple of the closest people in Katelyn Markham’s life were her father, Dave Markham, and her younger sister, Ally. Both of them were crushed when they learned about Katelyn’s disappearance and murder in 2011 and 2013, respectively. Ever since they received the tragic news, the two played their part in helping the authorities and ensuring that Katelyn received the justice that she deserved. When the cold case was picked up by Investigator Paul Newton and solved after more than a decade, Dave couldn’t be more grateful to him. However, when John Carter, Katelyn’s fiance and killer, received just a 3-year sentence for taking away the life of his daughter, Dave’s reaction was understandably not a positive one.

He told WCPO 9, “I just don’t think it is fair. He took away Katelyn … he took away a lot from us, and the three-year jaunt in prison isn’t going to be pleasant for him, but the means don’t justify the end.” Even after the sentencing, the victim’s family had no plans to rest. Dave Markham and other family members were working on creating a new set of legislation called “Katelyn’s Law.” The primary objective of the law is to increase the severity of punishment when it comes to involuntary manslaughter, homicide, or murder, where the victim’s remains went missing but were found later.

Dave Markham is Engaged and Leading a Fulfilling Life Today

It is evident that Dave Markham’s life turned upside down following the passing of his beloved daughter, Katelyn. Like any devoted father, he wanted to witness his daughter achieve her aspirations and serve as her rock in challenging times. However, all his dreams were shattered when the 21-year-old was taken from this world forever in 2011. Though the perpetrator will rot behind bars for his crime, Dave’s life will never be the same. In the years since he lost Katelyn, he remained resolute in his fight for justice for his daughter. He continues to express his love for her on his social media profile, sharing snippets from her life showcasing the joy and light she brought into the lives of those she touched through her presence. Over the years, he has held several gatherings to remember Katelyn and honor her spirit.

Despite the profound grief he carries with himself daily, the father is striving to keep his head high and live a fulfilling life for Katelyn, Ally, and other loved ones. To help him do that, he has the constant support of Peggy Wallace, his fiancee since May 2024. While it is unclear when the two exactly got together, we can tell that they’re each other’s biggest cheerleaders. With love and care, the two have built a life for themselves and their furry baby, Toby, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Nothing is more important than family to Dave, and the fact that he has Ally as a champion of their love brings immense joy to the pair.

While Peggy misses grilling sessions with her father, whom she refers to as “the Grill Master,” she has gotten another ace-griller in Dave, who enjoys serving a mean feast every now and then as a display of his affection. Meanwhile, he also gets to relish Peggy’s “breakfast of the champions” with a shot of Bourbon. The two seem to be deeply in love, and their social media posts represent the same. In fact, at a wedding party they attended in September 2024, they radiated glee as they enveloped each other in a warm embrace. From attending functions and embarking on trips to gardening, they do everything together and are grateful for each other’s presence. Despite everything he has gone through, Dave is leading a life with a positive attitude. He is indeed an inspiration for many for the manner in which he has carried himself through pain.

Ally Markham is Building a Successful Life With Her Partner and Family as Her Pillars of Support

When Katelyn Markham disappeared and passed away, her younger sister, Ally Markham, was only 15 years old. While grieving and dealing with the grave loss, Ally also focused on making Katelyn proud by doing better in life and achieving her dreams. In 2014, she joined the University of Cincinnati, and four years later, graduated with a degree with flying colors. Soon after graduation, she started working as a teacher. She also began selling themed doormats through her social media account in 2019.

At least since 2013, Ally Markham has been head over heels in love with her partner, Nathan Patterson. Having been together for more than a decade, the couple continues to grow in love and makes plans to spend the rest of their lives together. In September 2024, Ally Markham and her longtime boyfriend, Nathan, tagged along the former’s father, Dave Markham, and his fiancee, Peggy, to attend a wedding in Nashville, Tennessee. Looking forward to her future, Ally also seems to be doing well on the professional front.

