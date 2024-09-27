John Carter: Where is Katelyn Markham’s Fiancé Now?

It was August 2011 when everything for the Markham family turned upside down as Art Institute of Ohio—Cincinnati graphic arts student Katelyn Markham went missing from her home. That’s because, as explored in NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Butterfly,’ this was completely unlike the nearly 22-year-old young woman, especially since she was close to graduating and even had a fiancé. Little did anybody know at the time that this fiancé of hers — John Allen Carter — was her killer too. He has since not only been arrested and indicted but also convicted and sentenced for her death.

John Carter and Katelyn’s Relationship Wasn’t All Sunshine and Roses

Although John had gotten down on one knee for his then long-term girlfriend Katelyn in 2010, they weren’t entirely ready to immediately promise one another forever back then. After all, apart from the fact they had just reached their 20s, they also had some interpersonal issues surrounding aspects like trust as well as respect that they needed to work through. We state this because, according to the Ohio natives’ loved ones, they often used to get into extremely intense arguments over the littlest thing before she suddenly went missing on August 14, 2011.

John was actually the one to dial 911 that evening, directly telling officials that Katelyn was “missing. I can’t find her anywhere. She was at her house. She was going to bed. She wasn’t going out to do anything.” He did sound panicked, yet investigators were sure something was wrong the second they were finished questioning him because he made some really unusual comments for a grieving partner. As per reports, he apparently used words like circumstantial when detectives were talking about possible evidence, leading them to suspect him of having a hand in her disappearance.

All the Incriminating Details Pointed Towards John Carter

While investigators had their suspicion, they could not make any arrests owing to a lack of concrete proof even after Katelyn’s body was found in a wooded area in Cedar Grove, Indiana, in 2013. That’s because her remains were so decomposed that they couldn’t recover any sort of evidence from her – they could only ascertain she had been killed as a result of physical violence. In the end, her case actually grew cold, that is, until officials decided to pick it up again nearly a decade later in the hopes of finally giving her family some satisfactory answers and bringing them closure.

This is apparently when the markings in the home John and Katelyn shared at the time started being given much more attention, particularly as they highlighted the former’s potential dark side. One of them, carved on a door, actually read, “I slit your wrist with the key to your heart,” while another stated, “Deep down, I love her. You want to kill her. But I love her. She must die.” Therefore, in March 2023, John was arrested on two counts of murder, shortly following which he also failed a couple of polygraph tests as well as a voice stress analysis test.

As if all this wasn’t enough, his inmate at the county facility where he had been detained later came forward to assert that John had actually confessed to killing Katelyn. The inmate said, “He said they broke into an argument… before he knew it, he had her pinned down to the ground. He was on top of her and choked her… He said he was panicking… He didn’t want to call the cops. He said he made it look like it was a suicide, so he cut her wrists.” The fact John still disposed of her body made detectives worry whether this was an accurate claim or not, so they gave this inmate a polygraph test too, the result of which was “deception indicated.”

John Carter Pled Guilty to His Crime and is Behind Bars Today

Despite John’s claim not panning out in the way officials would have liked, the common slitting wrists aspect between his statement and the carved poem in Johm’s home was significant. A trial was thus scheduled for the summer of 2024, but merely three weeks before the accused was to make his appearance in court, he asked his lawyers if a plea deal could be arranged. Therefore, he pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter in June, for which he was sentenced to the maximum term of 3 years – with credit for 14 days already served – on July 18, 2024. So, today, at the age of 36, John is incarcerated at the minimum and medium-security North Central Correctional Institution in Marion, Ohio, where he is expected to remain until July 4, 2027.

