Kawaii Lighting Shark Tank Update: Where Is Kawaii Lighting Today?

Entrepreneurs Chloe Loop and Lan Bui hoped to impress the Sharks by presenting their product Kawaii Lighting on season 13 of ‘Shark Tank.’ The Covid-19 pandemic made people flock to social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Naturally, with a rise in content creators, the demand for professional yet cheap studio equipment increased drastically. Chloe and Lan decided to cash in on the opportunity through their interestingly shaped studio-quality lights. Well, let’s find out more about the company, shall we?

Kawaii Lighting: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Chloe Loop and Lan Bui – partners in business and in life – decided to start Kawaii Lighting in 2020. Lan has solid experience as an entrepreneur and has been successful in other lines of work as a filmmaker and a licensed toy manufacturer. On the other hand, Chloe is well-versed in the field of dance and has experience in working as a creative consultant. However, the couple shares a mutual passion for inventing new products, and that, along with Lan’s love for technology, led to the invention of Kawaii Lighting.

The Covid-19 pandemic closed down numerous businesses and forced the entire population of the world into isolation. As people were stuck in their homes with nothing to do, social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok witnessed a massive surge in users and creators. Initially, the new creators made do with the limited resources they had at their disposal but soon turned to more professional solutions.

As a result, the demand for professional studio equipment, especially ring lights and microphones, increased tenfold. Chloe Loop and Lan Bui interpreted this rise in demand as an opportunity but were disappointed to notice how almost every microphone and ring light sold online had the same design. Thus, determined to make technology simple yet cute, they established Kawaii Lighting and began operating out of their garage in 2020.

Apparently, Kawaii Lighting makes professional gear that is both lightweight and easy to use. Apart from offering products that are easy on the pocket, the business took design seriously and made their products fit for any mood. Additionally, Chloe and Lan claim that their products are so cute that they look fabulous in every setting.

Where Is Kawaii Lighting Now?

Upon Kawaii Lighting’s release, Chloe and Lan were pleasantly surprised to witness how positively their product was received. As more and more content creators began using the equipment, it gained immense traction, which directly led to an increase in sales. Owing to the popularity of Kawaii Lighting, it featured in reputed media publications, including Buzzfeed and Endgadget.

Moreover, the products also began being used on the sets of popular TV shows like ‘The World According to Jeff Goldblum,’ ‘A Little Late with Lilly Singh,’ and ‘The New York Times Presents Episode 7: Who Gets to Be an Influencer?’

At present, all Kawaii Lighting products are sold exclusively on their website, which even offers free shipping for orders over $119. Their most popular product remains the cat, star, and heart-shaped 20-inch lights, which are priced from $299 to $379. In addition, they sell smaller portable lights, a 30-inch beauty disc, and a heart-shaped microphone, prices of which range between $29 to $129. As Chloe and Lan work hard to take their company to greater heights, we have no doubts that the best is yet to come.

Read More: CupBop Shark Tank Update: Where Is CupBop Now?