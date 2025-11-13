Kaylee Ricciardi: Where is the Selling the OC Star Now?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC’ season 4 star Kaylee Ricciardi is a fierce, independent, and hardworking individual. From the moment she joined the show, she made it clear that her attention is and will always be on her business, rather than any drama. She then proved the same by doing her best to either stay away from rumors and gossip or trying to act as an intermediary until she could no longer do so.

Kaylee Ricciardi Has Significant Experience in the World of Entertainment

A proud native of Boston, Massachusetts, Kaylee Ricciardi knew from an early age that she wanted to pursue a career that would ensure both mental and financial freedom. Therefore, shortly after graduating from high school, she enrolled at the University of Colorado to study two subjects she had been passionate about for years: Psychology and Neuroscience. However, by the time she had completed her formal education, she had realized that her calling was not in the fields of health or medicine, but rather in entertainment, driving her to relocate to Los Angeles, California, for good.

It was in Los Angeles that Kaylee kick-started her career as a fashion model, while also taking on odd jobs at local music festivals and serving as a hostess at private parties. That’s how she came across several renowned individuals in the industry, whom she impressed by taking the opportunity to build connections while always maintaining her professionalism. It was during this period that she also developed a keen eye for aesthetics, learned the significance of real estate, and realized there was a market for luxury rentals in the desert, which drove her to earn her real estate license in the early 2010s.

Kaylee Ricciardi’s Topmost Priority is Furthering Her Business

Since obtaining her license, Kaylee has established herself as a trusted expert in the luxury rental market by closing numerous deals in a highly positive manner. She has hence been able to expand her wings and dabble in sales too, especially after landing a spot as a Real Estate Associate at the Oppengeim Group in 2024. She prides herself on her ability to pay attention to detail, creating unique experiences for every single one of her clients, and taking a hands-on approach. Thus, today, she is much more than a realtor – she has spread her focus to ensure she can thrive.

While Kaylee’s core professional standing is that of a realtor, as she primarily deals in the rental and sale of properties, she has long been dabbling in other aspects of the same field. Whenever a festival is held in the California desert, brands, celebrities, and entertainers actively seek vacation homes to rent and partnerships, which is where she comes in. She coordinates with all parties to ensure the smooth operation of everyone’s activities in an exclusive environment, making her both an Event Coordinator and Director of Partnerships. So, of course, she has had the opportunity to work with athletes, fashion designers, recording artists, and producers from around the globe, many of whom have maintained long-term working relationships with her.

As if that’s not enough, signed under the banner of Nevmark Models, Kaylee continues to model for various brands and photographers. In fact, over the past few years, she has been featured in W Magazine, Vogue, The Wall Street Journal, and other notable publications. Moreover, it appears that she has now evolved into a talent manager as well. She is the proud owner and operator of Cooee, a Los Angeles-based agency specializing in emerging talent in the modeling industry. Honestly, the 35-year-old loves her work, and she is truly happy when she has a lot on her plate because she believes it only ever signifies long-term success and prosperity.

Kaylee Ricciardi is a Passionate Travel Enthusiast

It comes as no surprise that Kaylee has no interest in or time for romantic involvement as of writing, meaning she is completely and happily single. After all, whenever she does have any free time, she prefers to either travel to different countries in Europe or spend quality time with loved ones. She went to New York in December 2024 and in May 2025. Most recently, in July 2025, she took a trip to France and Spain. Apart from these, Miami, Hawaii, Brazil, Greece, and Italy are also a few places she has loved to explore over the past few years, which have further expanded her diverse, global perspective. We say further because fashion model-turned-realtor Kaylee had already spent some time living in Spain during her 20s.

