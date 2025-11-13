Fiona Belle: Where is the Selling the OC Star Now? Who is She Dating?

From the moment Fiona Belle first came across our screens on Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC’ season 4, she made it clear that she is just as ambitious, fierce, and strong-minded as her castmates. Though the young individual is new to the real estate industry and has faced significant personal troubles in the past, the way she carried herself definitely left an impression on fans around the globe. After all, she not only exudes quiet confidence but is also unafraid to stand up for herself or what she believes is right, which enabled her to find her footing at the Oppenheim Group rather quickly.

Fiona Belle Has an Incredibly Supportive Family

On August 8, 2001, Fiona Bleu Belle was born to fashion designer Kim Belle and artist Giuliano Belle in the heart of Orange County, California. From what we can tell, she has an elder sister named Francesca Havana Belle as well as a younger brother called Zayne Ghibli Belle, who have always been very near and dear to her heart. While the couple has gone their separate ways, the family unit remains highly affectionate, caring, loving, supportive, and tightly knit. Now an empty nester, Kim actually seems to be in a happy, healthy marriage with Thomas Gibson as of writing, all the while proudly owning and operating her own luxury clothing brand, Belle Boutique.

As for Giuliano, although he is not very public about his life, there is no denying that he is supportive of his former partner’s new union, given the way Thomas treats her and the kids as his own. Coming to Francesca and Zayne, while the former currently serves as a veterinary technician in San Diego, the latter started attending USC in the summer of 2025 to pursue a Bachelor’s degree. The entire family has always stood by Fiona in every endeavor she has undertaken, inadvertently helping her gain the confidence she has today.

Fione Belle Has Been Climbing Up the Real Estate Ladder Since 2022

As a proud native of Orange County with a close family, Fiona didn’t want to go too far away from her roots upon graduating from high school, so she enrolled at the University of California, San Diego. She pursued her Bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies, graduating cum laude, before launching her career in the real estate industry, driven by her passion for the field. She initially had some trouble making her mark due to personal problems and her self-image, according to the show, only to suddenly start killing the game after her first sale. The moment she closed her first deal after 7 months of experience under the banner of Compass, she knew this was her calling, and it drove her to work harder with each passing day.

Fiona actually earned her realtor’s license at the age of 21 in 2022, a year after which she officially joined Compass and worked there until she was hired by the Oppenheim Group in March 2025. She was initially recruited for their San Diego office, but within a few months, she was also given the opportunity to represent the Orange County branch, which she eagerly accepted. Ever since then, she has been splitting her time between the two coastal towns and honing her skills to a whole new level by being unafraid to always ask for advice, help, or co-listers when needed. She is seemingly still a mentee of sorts for the senior agents owing to her lack of experience, but she is gradually proving her mettle through not only her attitude but also her deals.

Fiona Belle is Currently Romantically Involved With a Fitness Trainer

Fiona has already had her fair share of romantic ups and downs in the complex world of modern dating. That’s because, as per the show, she is going through a divorce as of writing. She never thought she would be in such a position at the age of 24, but she knows it is for the best. According to her own accounts, she was allegedly in a very manipulative, toxic relationship that had led to marriage before she finally realized the reality of her situation and gathered the courage to leave. The decision was not easy for her in any way, shape, or form; therefore, she is now proud to be finally discovering who she really is – ambitious, confident, and strong.

Fiona has done a lot of work on herself, but she has also had the unwavering support of her family, as well as her boyfriend, Joey Lennon. From what we can tell, the duo started dating sometime around late 2024/early 2025. After a few months of togetherness, they went public in late April 2025. Since then, they have been enjoying each other’s company at every chance, all the while also juggling their respective careers and embracing their passion for travel. In fact, the Real Estate Associate and the Intermittent Hypoxic/Physical Trainer went to Australia for a romantic getaway in October 2025, making it clear they are in it for the long run.

