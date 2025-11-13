Fiona Belle’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Selling the OC Star?

Born on August 8, 2001, in Orange County, California, to fashion designer Kim Belle and artist Giuliano Belle as their middle child, Fione Bleu Belle grew up surrounded by love. She thus knew from an early age that no matter what path she endeavors in life, she would always have the backing of her family, enabling her to shine brighter with each passing day. Little did anybody know she’d be not only a renowned real estate agent at the Oppenheim Group but also an international public figure by her mid-20s, thanks to Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC.’

How Did Fiona Belle Earn Her Money?

Since Fiona was raised in a rather blended, creative environment, she developed a passion for aesthetics and comfort as a young girl, which inadvertently led her to the world of real estate. In fact, according to her own accounts, she had set her sights on pursuing a full-fledged career in this industry when she was just “little,” so that’s exactly what she did after graduation. She seemingly wanted to have a safety net of sorts, so she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Communications and Media Studies from the University of California, San Diego.

Fiona actually graduated cum laude in 2022, shortly following which she began working towards her childhood dream and earned her real estate license that same year at the age of 21. However, it wasn’t until November 2023 that she was really able to launch herself by landing a spot as an agent at the technology-powered residential real estate brokerage Compass. She served there until March 2025, until she got the opportunity to join The Oppenheim Group at their San Diego branch, only to soon be asked to contribute to their Orange County office too.

Fiona admittedly closed her first sale after gaining around a total of 7 months of experience – pretty standard for a newcomer – and she has since been thriving in every sense of the term. After all, with a keen eye for detail, an understanding of the local coastal market, and the ability to ask for advice or help when needed, she has already started to make a name for herself. Her specialization, partly thanks to her educational background, is in client advocacy, market trends, and strategic negotiation, enabling her to help clients find their perfect homes/rentals.

Fiona Belle’s Net Worth

Considering the fact that Fiona has been working full-time since graduating from university, she has likely managed to accumulate a relatively significant wealth for herself over the years. She had actually kickstarted her career as a Sales Manager at her mother’s boutique, Belle Boutique, where she was probably paid a market salary of roughly $75,000 per year. She worked there from August 2021 to March 2023, during which period she had already started dabbling in the luxury real estate industry, where her compensation depends solely upon her performance.

The average commission in California is 3% these days, which is split equally between the buyer-seller agents involved and then divided in a ratio of 85-15 with their respective brokerages. Therefore, with the value of the homes Fiona currently deals in being around $5 million, if she closes 3 deals per month – 36 deals a year – she makes $405,000 per year ($11,250 per month). As if that’s not enough, since she is now a reality star with a production as internationally renowned as ‘Selling the OC,’ she likely also makes $50,000 per episode. So, taking all these aspects into account, along with the fact that she currently splits her time between San Diego and Orange County, her potential assets, investments, as well as expenses, we believe 24-year-old Fiona has a net worth of $1.5 million as of writing.

Read More: Why is Brett Oppenheim Not in Selling the OC?