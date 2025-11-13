Ashtyn Zerboni’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Selling the OC Star?

If you ever ask a reality television fan to describe their perfect public personality, they would almost always choose someone involved in a lot of chaos, drama, and struggles on their show. Therefore, while Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC’ star Ashtyn Zerboni is definitely polarizing, she is also one to elicit a lot of empathy owing to her position as a first-time pregnant mother in season 4. Fans thus can’t help but wonder more about her professional standing, in terms of how she actually got into luxury real estate, her overall career trajectory, and her net worth as of writing.

How Did Ashtyn Zerboni Earn Her Money?

Hailing from a not-so financially comfortable background, Ashtyn Zerboni knew from an early age that she wanted to pursue a career so as to be independent and provide for her family. She thus enrolled at university not long after graduating from high school, where she chose to pursue a Bachelor’s in Biological Sciences, making it clear that she is more than just her beauty. Nevertheless, when the time came for her to really kickstart her career, she focused not on fields related to her educational background but on her passion for the world of entertainment.

Ashtyn reportedly relocated to Los Angeles, California, in the hopes of evolving into an actress and model, but her seemingly tireless efforts didn’t pan out to the extent she had desired. Hence, she shifted gears and spread her wings as a makeup artist as well as a professional photographer, aiming to make a name for herself in the industry through these creative avenues. She was able to secure several significant projects on this path, unaware that she was also inadvertently becoming a socialite with her extensive connections and network of high-profile individuals.

Ashtyn subsequently tied the knot with Jeff Zerboni, a Partner at the real estate investment opportunities firm Karma Capital, through which she became acquainted with luxury real estate too. It was actually her husband, the love of her life, who encouraged her to dabble as a realtor by expressing his belief in her potential thanks to her connections, so she earned her license. Since then, she has been thriving in every sense, especially because she has secured a spot under the banner of the Oppenheim Group, representing both their San Diego and Orange County branches.

Ashtyn Zerboni’s Net Worth

Since Ashtyn has been actively working in various industries for the past 8 years, it goes without saying that she has likely managed to accumulate significant wealth for herself. Unfortunately, it’s unclear precisely how much she made when she first started her career in entertainment, but based on her skill level and the market value, we believe it was in the range of $70,000 per year. Then, as a photographer and makeup artist who got to work with renowned professionals from across the globe on various shoots, her potential income was roughly $80,000 per year.

As for Ashtyn’s standing as a Real Estate Agent, her compensation depends purely on her performance because there is no salary involved in this industry, only commissions. The market average is 3% as of writing, which is then split equally between the buying agent and the selling agent before being divided again in an 85-15 ratio for their respective brokerages. So, with her dealing in homes valued at an average of $10 million, if she closes on 3 sales per month – 36 a year – she earns $810,000 in commissions per year. Then there is her potential $50,000 per episode salary as a reality star for Netflix, her continued standing as a Creative Director of her photography business, and her position as the owner-operator of the Water Lovers Social Club in San Diego. Thus, taking all these aspects into account, along with her potential assets, investments, returns, and lifestyle expenses as a happily married mother of one, we believe that 29-year-old Ashtyn’s net worth is $3 million.

