Are Alex and Ian From Selling the OC Still Together?

While the dating experiences of Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC’ star Alex Hall have always intrigued fans owing to the ups and downs she has had to endure, she appears to have finally found some stability. Her situationship with co-worker turned friend turned former fellow castmate Tyler Stanaland finally came to a close in season 4, giving way for her to really move on and embrace happiness. The truth is that she had already started dating someone else after having been shut out by her ex for around 18 months, but a few much-needed conversations helped her take the next steps.

Alex Hall and Ian Young Share a Bond Dating Back Years

As a single mother of two young children hailing from a very tight-knit family, Alex Hall has always been conscious about who she lets into her personal life because it affects everyone dear to her. She actually learned this from her mother, unaware that she would be the one to inadvertently introduce her daughter to the man they all cautiously think she could spend the rest of her life with. Kathy Hall had dated a man who often boasted about having a son roughly the same age as her daughter, yet the children somehow didn’t cross paths during any social gathering for years.

In fact, according to Alex’s own accounts, it wasn’t until the early 2020s that she first came across Ian Young, just for them to realize they shared an innate, romantic connection too. Therefore, long after their parents had seemingly parted ways, they decided to start dating. As per the realtor, it was fun, easy-going, and comfortable, but things gradually fizzled out. That’s when her whole situationship with recently separated Tyler came to be, taking up every aspect of her personal life owing to how public, intense, and complex his divorce was.

Little did Alex know that her connection with Tyler was also full of possible secrets, as he was allegedly dating someone else the entire time, driving her to be even more wary about dating. However, the moment Ian came back into her life with his loud personality, goofy antics, and clear intentions about wanting a future with her, she couldn’t help but agree to see him again. One thing soon led to another, resulting in not only the duo becoming an official couple sometime in 2024 but also deciding to move in together – obviously with her kids – in early 2025.

Alex Hall and Ian Young Seem to Still Be Head Over Heels in Love

While both Alex and Ian prefer to keep the intricate details of their personal experiences close to their hearts, from what we can tell, it appears as if they are still romantically involved. In fact, it seems like they are now blissfully settled into their new home in Temecula, California, from where she continues to serve as a real estate agent while he thrives as a corporate pilot. Their priority these days is to provide a good life to their already blended family, all the while spending quality time with one another to ensure there is a forever future for them.

The aforementioned production made it clear that Ian is ready to start the chapter of marriage alongside Alex as well as her two kids, but she needs more time because she never wants to get divorced again. There is definitely mutual care, love, support, trust, and understanding between the couple, yet they also have their fair share of differences that make the realtor hesitate a little for the long run. Nevertheless, with the intention of lasting, the travel enthusiasts continue to work through their issues with open communication, significant efforts, and unwavering devotion, all the while managing their careers and families. Honestly, we can’t wait to see what’s in the cards for them next.

Read More: Has Tyler Stanaland Left The Oppenheim Group?