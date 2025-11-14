Are Polly and Luke From Selling the OC Still Together?

With Polly Brindle arguably being the fan favorite on Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC,’ season 4 was extremely significant since it revealed a new side to her that no one had previously experienced. While she hadn’t kept the details of her personal life or past failed union a secret, getting to see her step into the dating world with unwavering confidence after years of singlehood was delightful. The fact that she did so with Luke Gulbranson – a fellow renowned reality star from Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ and a fellow real estate agent based out of New York – was even more gratifying.

Polly Brindle and Luke Gulbranson Got Along Like Two Peas in a Pod

While Polly has admittedly been content over the past few years thanks to her emotional, financial, mental, and physical independence, she does want to get married and have a family one day. Therefore, when her former coworker Tyler Stanaland asked if he could set her up with a friend, she agreed, unaware it would be the mustache-donning former reality star, Luke Gulbranson. All she knew about him at the time was that they were models who had eventually shifted gears to establish a career in real estate, but she found a lot more common ground during their date.

It turns out that both Polly and Luke hail from small towns, share a connection to taxidermy, have a passion for food, and aspire to have a family one day, even if their timelines are unclear. The only hiccup they had was his being based out of New York while she is happily settled in California, but even that didn’t seem like a big issue because he was already planning to move. Thus, after a lot of banter, discussions of house showings, some new memories with oysters, and a seeming promise to see one another again, they ended their first date on a very positive note.

Polly and Luke then met at least thrice in a few months, once to show him a potential home if he chose to relocate, and another to simply show him the scope of real estate in Orange County. The third came after they had already shared a steamy kiss in the pool of the latter property, thanks to the Oppenheim Group realtor’s invite to an office party celebrating over $1 billion in sales. That’s when they further discussed their potential future together, with Polly essentially even agreeing to a date all the way in New York to see if maybe the East Coast could be their base spot.

Polly Brindle and Luke Gulbranson Are Likely Still Seeing One Another

While neither Polly nor Luke has explicitly stated anything concerning their relationship status as of writing, it appears as if they are still seeing one another without making anything official. After all, she is still settled in Orange County while he is in New York, but she did recently hint to Netflix’s Tudum that it could maybe change in the near future with his relocation. She also expressed that dating as well as being vulnerable on camera was “fun” yet “nerve-racking” because “when you’re single for so long, you get set in your ways, and you’re like, ‘No, it’s got to be perfect.’”

Polly also asserted that “Luke is great,” making it clear they are definitely still in touch, which gives us hope about their potential future romantic relationship. We are obviously rooting for them, but more importantly, the fact that they have been able to maintain open communication over long distances can only be seen as a good sign. The fact that she spent the 4th of July weekend of 2025 in New York is also significant because it was most probably with Luke by her side every step of the way. Polly does worry about Luke joining the Oppenheim Group if he relocates to California, simply because of all the other interpersonal drama, but every other aspect seems to align for them.

Polly has an adorable pup named Boots, while Luke is also a dog dad, they adore children, and she is admittedly very clumsy, whereas he is quite handy, so they are very compatible on paper. Their respective careers will likely never be an issue for their personal bond, either, as they are both very hardworking and would thus have a level of understanding that they might not find with others. After all, while the 39-year-old is dedicated to her profession as a luxury real estate agent, the 41-year-old is an agent with The Corcoran Group, an actor signed under Kanner Entertainment, and an entrepreneur with three different businesses – R_Co., Luke’s Maple Syrup, and Happy Dog Lager.

