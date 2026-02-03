Kazuyuki, Ryuki, and Tomoaki: Where are The Boyfriend Season 2 Stars Now?

Since being a part of the LGBTQ+ community is sadly not an easy thing for many for a multitude of reasons, Netflix’s ‘The Boyfriend’ does give them an opportunity to embrace their true selves. Amongst them in season 2 are Kazuyuki, Ryuki, and Tomoaki, all of whom are at different stages in their journey towards the acceptance of their sexuality in more ways than one. Therefore, of course, featuring in this international original is quite courageous for them, which has only sparked more curiosity among the audience about their current standing.

Kazuyuki Found His Love Long Before He Stepped Foot in the Green Room

From the moment we first met came across 40-year-old Kazuyuki, he made it clear that he had applied to be part of this show after his 15-year relationship with his ex sadly crumbled. He had no idea the experience would only make him think about his former partner, igniting in him the realization that he needs to properly reflect on the past to really figure out what he wants. After all, whenever his fellow cast members talked about their ideal types, past connections, or want for stability, his mind always wandered towards just one significant person.

In other words, Kazuyuki inadvertently ended up taking on a big brother-type role in the Green Room, resulting in him developing no romantic associations but several lifelong friendships. It was thus no surprise that the moment he understood he genuinely wanted to try again with his ex-boyfriend, he decided to leave early and try to talk to him so as not to waste any more precious time. Thankfully, the latter was on the same page, so the Osaka-based Telecom Sales employee, as well as dog lover, was able to patch things up with him, and they have since been in romantic bliss.

Ryuki Seems Focused on His Studies Today

Having been raised by a single father who dedicated every bit of time, money, and energy to him after his mother sadly passed away when he was in kindergarten, Ryuki feels a sense of responsibility. He once hoped he could be “normal,” so as not to disappoint the man who had raised him, as per his accounts in the original, but he can no longer deny who he is at his core. Therefore, at the age of 20, he gradually, hesitantly shared his anxious feelings about coming out with the group, just for their guidance, their support, and their own stories about the experience to give him courage.

Thus, by the end, Ryuki knew he wanted to share every part of himself with loved ones because that was the only way they could all have an authentic connection for the rest of their lives. He was still worried, but he had finally come to a decision and set a goal in mind, so we hope it all panned out for him in the positive way he deserves. Coming to his current standing, it appears the now 21-year-old is a college junior and is primarily focusing on his studies to build a good, stable future for himself. Whenever the Osaka resident has some free time, it seems like he is either working at a local cafe or spending quality time with friends as well as family.

Tomoaki is a Fitness Enthusiast Finally Embracing His Real Self

Tomoaki was just a young boy when he realized he was different from most of his peers, which unfortunately led to him struggling a lot both mentally and physically. In fact, he ended up gaining weight while still in school, further pushing him into a negative headspace as he believed he couldn’t be his real self or take the space he deserved. However, as he grew up, moved out of home for college, and relocated to Tokyo to pursue a career as an IT project manager, he found his community in people like him. That’s when he realized he wasn’t alone, which made him care for himself much more, and he eventually started making positive changes in every aspect of his life.

Over the past few years, Tomoaki has dedicated himself to developing healthy habits, a work-life balance, and a regular workout routine, which has helped his confidence a lot. His time in the Green Room only facilitated it further as he realized people from all walks of life were open to really understanding him and adored his considerate as well as playful personality. According to his accounts, he had applied to be on the show to finally lean into love instead of running away from it, but he realized he first needed to face his family and come out.

Like Ryuki, Tomoaki ended his stint on ‘The Boyfriend’ with a clear decision, having already written an emotional letter to his parents so as to give them time to come to terms with his truth. He didn’t want to spring the fact that he is gay to them face-to-face as he didn’t think it would be fair, so he penned an honest letter in the hopes everything would work out. Since then, from what we can tell, the 31-year-old Miyagi native turned Tokyo resident has been maintaining his enthusiasm for fitness, his passion for travel, and his love for manga in every way. In fact, it appears as if he has even started dabbling in creating manga strips himself, finally letting his creative, confident side shine through. We wish him nothing but the best of luck for his future.

