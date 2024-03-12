Loved Queen of Tears? Explore 8 KDramas Just Like It

‘Queen of Tears,’ a captivating South Korean television series penned by Park Ji-eun and co-directed by Jang Young-woo and Kim Hee-won, unfolds the tumultuous journey of a married couple in the throes of crisis. Starring the dynamic duo of Kim Soo-hyun as Baek Hyun-woo and Kim Ji-won as Hong Hae-in, the show delves into the intricate narrative of their three-year marriage. Hae-in, the third-generation Queens Group chaebol and department store queen, finds her love tested, while Hyun-woo, the son of Yongdu-ri and supermarket prince, grapples with the complexities of their relationship.

The plot intricately weaves together a dizzying crisis and a miraculous rekindling of love, offering viewers a poignant exploration of the challenges faced by this compelling couple. If you were enthralled by the complex themes of love, familial struggles, and societal expectations, here are 8 shows like ‘Queen of Tears’ that deserve your attention.

8. She Would Never Know (2021)

‘She Would Never Know,’ a South Korean television series, unfolds under the direction of Lee Dong-yoon and Ra Ha-na, with the screenplay by Chae Yoon. The plot revolves around the intricate dynamics at a cosmetics company, exploring office romance and unspoken emotions. Starring Won Jin-ah and Ro Woon in the lead roles, the series delves into the complexities of relationships and career ambitions. Co-relating to ‘Queen of Tears,’ both dramas share a focus on the challenges within relationships, unraveling emotional intricacies. While ‘Queen of Tears’ navigates a married couple’s crisis, ‘She Would Never Know’ delves into the nuances of office romance, intertwining professional and personal struggles.

7. Hotel del Luna (2019)

‘Hotel del Luna,’ a captivating South Korean fantasy series directed by Oh Choong-hwan and written by Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, boasts an enchanting storyline. The plot revolves around a mysterious hotel catering to ghosts and the transient manager, Jang Man-wol (Lee Ji-eun), and her unexpected partnership with the stoic, immortal Koo Chan-sung (Yeo Jin-goo). Exploring themes of redemption and unresolved pasts, the series intertwines supernatural elements with heartfelt drama. Comparatively, ‘Queen of Tears’ and ‘Hotel del Luna’ share an emotional depth, yet differ in genres, with the latter incorporating fantasy elements within its intricate narrative of love and redemption. Both shows have an underlying theme of a male lead working under a female lead at the center driving the narrative.

6. Graceful Family (2019)

‘Graceful Family,’ a gripping South Korean drama directed by Han Chul-soo and written by Kwon Min-soo, unfolds a tale of power, intrigue, and family secrets. The story revolves around Mo Seok-hee (Im Soo-hyang), the heiress of the MC Group, as she seeks justice for her mother’s mysterious death. In the series, male lead Heo Yoon-do (Lee Jang-woo) becomes entangled in the complexities of the MC Group while working under Seok-hee. Drawing parallels with ‘Queen of Tears,’ both dramas delve into the intricacies of workplace dynamics, portraying the challenges and dynamics when the male lead finds himself working under the strong-willed female lead.

5. Encounter (2018)

In ‘Encounter,’ a South Korean television series written by Yoo Young-ah, Song Hye-kyo, and Park Bo-gum breathe life into the characters of Cha Soo-hyun and Kim Jin-hyuk, respectively. The plot intricately weaves together the lives of two individuals from contrasting backgrounds brought together by fate. Soo-hyun, burdened by societal expectations and a tumultuous past, crosses paths with Jin-hyuk, a carefree spirit. As they navigate their attraction and the challenges of their divergent lives, echoes of ‘Queen of Tears’ resound. Just as in ‘Queen of Tears,’ where a married couple grapples with societal pressures, Soo-hyun and Jin-hyuk confront similar obstacles as they strive to defy conventions and find happiness together.

4. Familiar Wife (2018)

‘Familiar Wife’ and ‘Queen of Tears’ share a common thread in their exploration of relationships and the transformative power of second chances. Both dramas dive into the intricate dynamics of married life, portraying the challenges and crises faced by couples. ‘Familiar Wife’ takes a unique approach, introducing a fantasy element that allows the male lead to revisit pivotal moments in his marriage. This mirrors the emotional depth in ‘Queen of Tears,’ where the protagonists navigate the complexities of love and rekindle their relationship amidst a dizzying crisis. Written by Yang Hee-seung and directed by Lee Sang-yeob, ‘Familiar Wife’ stars Ji Sung and Han Ji-min, offering a heartfelt and introspective journey through the complexities of marriage and personal growth.

3. Temperature of Love (2017)

‘Temperature of Love’ and ‘Queen of Tears’ align in their portrayal of the intricate dynamics of love and ambition within the competitive backdrop of the culinary world. Both dramas skillfully explore the complexities of relationships, blending the pursuit of dreams with the challenges faced in personal connections. In ‘Temperature of Love,’ based on Ha Myung-hee’s novel, director Nam Gun and writer Ha Myung-hee depict the journey of aspiring chefs as they navigate professional aspirations and romantic entanglements. The narrative unfolds with an artistic flair, echoing the emotional resonance and thought-provoking storytelling akin to the themes found in ‘Queen of Tears.’

2. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay (2020)

‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ and ‘Queen of Tears’ share similarities in their exploration of mental health, complex relationships, and personal growth. Both dramas delve into the struggles faced by characters dealing with emotional turmoil, portraying their journeys towards healing and self-discovery. In ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,’ directed by Park Shin-woo and written by Jo Yong, the story follows Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun), a psychiatric caregiver, and Ko Moon-young (Seo Ye-ji), a children’s book author with a troubled past. The series beautifully combines fairy-tale elements with realistic challenges, offering a unique narrative that resonates with the emotional depth found in ‘Queen of Tears.’

1. One Spring Night (2019)

‘One Spring Night’ and ‘Queen of Tears’ intertwine through their poignant exploration of love, societal expectations, and personal growth. Both dramas navigate the challenges faced by couples, unraveling intricate relationships with depth and authenticity. ‘One Spring Night’ portrays a modern love story, challenging societal norms, and highlighting the struggles faced by a couple in the face of societal expectations.

Directed by Ahn Pan-seok and written by Kim Eun, the series features Jung Hae-in and Han Ji-min, capturing the nuances of a blossoming relationship. As in ‘Queen of Tears,’ ‘One Spring Night’ delves into the complexities of love, showcasing the characters’ journeys toward self-discovery and the pursuit of genuine happiness.

