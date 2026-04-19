Keegan Bradley’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Professional Golfer?

Hailing from a family of sports enthusiasts and sports professionals, Vermont native Keegan Hansen Bradley developed an interest in both golf as well as skiing at a relatively early age. In fact, he grew up as an all-state ski racer in Woodstock before ultimately deciding to go in the other direction for good due to not only his skill in the club-and-ball game but also its scope. It thus comes as no surprise that the Netflix ‘Full Swing’ star is arguably one of the best athletes to still be actively playing, as backed by his ranking at #15 on the PGA’s Career Money Leaders list.

How Did Keegan Bradley Earn His Money?

Keegan Bradley was just a young boy when he first picked up a golf club, thanks to his father’s profession in the more business side of the sport, resulting in his garnering an unwavering passion. He thus began engaging at a competitive level shortly after, which only grew a lot more serious by the time he was a teenager in high school, as he chose to step away from skiing for it. Thankfully, despite several relocations, his efforts panned out as he conquered the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 2 Individual State Championship in 2004.

Keegan had big dreams for himself, so he enrolled in St. John’s University in Queens, New York, for its golf society as soon as he could, leading to his becoming part of the class of 2008. He reportedly played in almost all collegiate events during his 4 years there, unquestionably proving his mettle through passion, skill, and talent, while also securing a total of 9 wins. He subsequently turned professional, making his debut on the NGA Hooters Tour (now NGA Pro Golf Tour) in 2008 itself, where he won at the Southern Dunes for $20,000–$30,000.

Keegan returned to the NGA Tour the ensuing year, winning the Texas Honing Open before going on to compete in two Nationwide Tour events and concluding the season with $84,000. He was so determined to push his trajectory forward that he then went through qualifying school in hopes of earning his PGA Tour card for 2010, yet he sadly missed by two strokes. Little did anyone know this would only fuel him as he ended up recording 4 consecutive Top-5 finishes at the 2010 Nationwide Tour to walk away with both money and the 2011 PGA card.

Keegan’s first two PGA events were quite significant as he quickly established a name for himself by making the cut at the Sony Open before finishing in 7th place at the Bob Hope Classic. He then won his debut big-tournament game in the form of the HP Byron Nelson Championship, following which he kept the momentum going by winning the PGA Championship. According to records, apart from the fact that he conquered a major on his very first attempt, he was also the first-ever athlete to do so with a long putter, so he earned the title of PGA Tour 2011 Rookie of the Year.

The combination of Keegan’s hard work and his natural luck continued throughout the 2012 season, too. After all, he won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, finished 3rd at the PGA Championship, and qualified for Team US at the Ryder Cup, all the while moving up to a career high world ranking of #12. Comparatively, the ensuing few years were quite hard for him as he had only 2 runner-up finishes in 2012, a sole runner-up finish in 2014, and nothing but 3 Top-10 finishes in 2015. Unfortunately, this pattern also persisted for him in 2016 and 2017, right up until he was able to shake off the pressure in 2018, resulting in him securing better finishes as well as winning the FedEx BMW Championship.

Keegan faced another dip from 2019 to 2021. He was still playing well in terms of making cut-offs and placing in Top-25s, but he was not at his best. However, things changed in 2022 when he was able to establish a momentum, leading him to incredible success. He won the 2022 Zozo Championship, the 2023 Travelers Championship, the 2024 BMW Championship, and the 2025 Travelers Championship. According to records, he was arguably in the best form of his life by early 2025, resulting in his being named Captain of Team USA for the 2025 Ryder Cup. This came after he had helped the national team win the 2013 and 2024 Presidents Cups as well as the 2017, 2018, and 2019 CVS Health Charity Classics.

Keegan Bradley’s Net Worth

Since Keegan has been a professional golfer for almost two decades as of writing, with most of his earnings documented by the PGA, it’s evident he has managed to accumulate significant wealth. According to records, his primary source of income is payoffs/purses from official events, which he earns each time he makes a cut-off, with the total amount depending on his finish. It’s thus imperative to note that he has participated in 382 events as of April 2026, out of which he has made the cut-off 294 times, with 8 wins, 11 runner-up placements, 2 third positions, 39 Top-5s, 65 Top-10s, and 148 Top-25s. Therefore, his total earnings, without PGA/Team bonuses or sponsorships from different brands, are $56,614,718.

From what we can tell, Keegan made between $60,000 and $90,000 in his initial few years as a professional, only for this sum to skyrocket over the years. It has been reported he bagged $3,758,600 in 2011, with $1,445,000 coming from his PGA Championship win, and $3,411,111 in 2012, with $1.4 million from WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He did receive a bonus in 2012, which increased the total to $4.39 million. He then earned over $3.4 million in 2013, $2.9 million in 2014, $1,387,920 in 2015, $1,049,985 in 2016, $1,869,177 in 2017, $4 million in 2018, and $2,039,947 in 2019. These sums were followed by $824,471 plus $105,000 in bonuses in 2020; $2,339,267 in 2021; $3,075,057 in 2022; approximately $5 million in 2023; $6.88 million in 2024; and over $8 million in 2025. Taking all these factors into account, along with his potential assets, investments, returns, and expenses as a family man residing in Florida, we believe Keegan’s net worth is close to $35 million.

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