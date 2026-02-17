Keenyah Hill: Where is the America’s Next Top Model Contestant Now?

When Keenyah Hill first stepped into the spotlight on season 4 of The CW’s (formerly UPN) ‘America’s Next Top Model,’ she carried more than just potential. She was introduced as a vibrant and hopeful young model chasing her big break. She quickly opened up about her past, revealing that she was teased in school for being “too thin.” Ironically, once she joined the show, she was called out for her weight, and she was shocked to hear her size described as “big” in comparison. Her journey there became more of an emotional reckoning with body image and industry standards. Years later, during her interview on Netflix’s ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model,’ Keenyah reflected on that experience. She also shared a moment when she felt she didn’t receive the support she needed.

Keenyah Hill Tried to Stay Professional Despite an Unwanted Narrative

For Keenyah Hill, being a part of the show was a dream come true. However, she later revealed during her Netflix interview that the experience reopened some old wounds. She shared that she faced bullying for being slim and tall and not being as curvy as the other girls around her in her early years. However, Keenyah was shocked when the modeling platform suddenly told her she weighed more than the ideal modeling weight. Some of the moments that truly disappointed her were during the seven deadly sins and animal photoshoots. In the first instance, she was assigned the theme of gluttony, and by the following time, she was given the role of an elephant. Although her narrative’s implications hurt her, Keenyah tried to maintain her professional composure.

However, Keenyah revealed that the pressure grew as the show’s strict rules and the judges’ constant scrutiny intensified. According to her, the pressures of the competition allegedly affected some of the contestants’ relationships with food and body image. Then came the South African photoshoot, during which she had an incident with male model Bartini. Keenyah alleged that he repeatedly flirted with her persistently, further alleging that he intentionally touched her during the photoshoot in ways she felt crossed boundaries. She continued that when she stopped the shoot to voice her concerns, she was asked to remain professional. Later, Judge Tyra Banks suggested that she should have shut him down herself. Hence, Keenyah later said that she walked away feeling unsupported and unprotected.

Keenyah is Thriving as a Pose Coach, Entrepreneur, and Growing Digital Creator

Before Keenyah began exploring the world of modeling, she was completely focused on her academics. She pursued a degree in Biology at the University of California, Riverside, from 2003 to 2004, before eventually joining as a contestant in season 4 of ‘America’s Next Top Model’ in 2005. Years later, in November 2017, she officially joined the CLICK Models of Atlanta as a talented model. As her career evolved over time, Keenyah eventually transitioned into working as a Pose Coach and Model Mentor. Currently, she is reaching new heights in both roles, dedicating herself to helping aspiring models understand the industry’s real demands and, most importantly, securing bookings. This particular cause led Keenyah to tap into her entrepreneurial spirit by launching her own service, Find Your Light.

Through the venture, Keenyah offers models incredible portfolio services. As of writing, she maintains an active website for the same, showcasing services like testimonials, packages, and one-on-one coaching opportunities. By July 2025, her hard work continued to shine through and gain significant recognition. She appeared on Fox 26 Houston to discuss Find Your Light and her vision for its offerings. In that same month, Keenyah and her team’s Miami Yacht Photoshoot led her to grace the cover of the StyleCruze Magazine, marking it as one of the major professional milestones of her life. December of 2025 was quite eventful for the reality star, as she attended a glamorous gala organized by the nonprofit organization Afrikicks. Keenyah’s attendance there made her a powerful voice in support of children in Ghana.

Shortly after, Keenyah appeared on ‘The Fallen State,’ where she spoke in detail about topics such as discipline, identity, and womanhood. By January 2026, she spoke candidly on the ‘UnDunn With Ashley Dunn’ podcast about the realities of reality TV. Keenyah explained that it is less about the actual truth but more about the camera capturing every single detail of one’s life. Today, she continues to rise as a model and digital creator on Instagram, where she has amassed over 183K followers. Whether she’s showcasing her latest fashion looks or sharing modeling advice, Keenyah always stays grounded for her fans. In October 2025, Keenyah publicly clarified the nature of her business associations, clarifying that Find Your Light was not formally affiliated with any organization/school, further demonstrating her commitment to her supporters.

Keenyah Holds Her Friendships and Belief in Spirituality Close to Her Heart

Beyond her professional pursuits, Keenyah has been quite honest about the emotional toll the show took on her self-esteem. In her interview, she claimed that weight critiques factored into her elimination and led her to struggle deeply with how she saw herself. The scrutiny she faced on national television left her questioning her worth and battling insecurities, which were tied to her body image. However, over the years, the reality star has done the inner work. Gradually, Keenyah has rebuilt her confidence on her own terms. Currently, she radiates a self-assurance that seems deeply rooted. Besides that, Keenyah always prioritizes joy and connection.

Keenyah cherishes the time she spends with her friends deeply, whether it be a simple girls’ night out, celebrating her birthday surrounded by their laughter, or hopping from one bar or restaurant to another to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Whenever she gets the time, she escapes to the beach, away from the noise of the city. Keenyah prefers swimming in the ocean’s blue water or simply soaking in the sun while listening to the melody of crashing waves. Most recently, in June 2025, she visited Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where she found solace in nature. As a dedicated fitness enthusiast, she consistently follows a strict workout routine. Moreover, Keenyah is a spiritual person who allows her faith and mindfulness to guide her journey forward.

