Giselle Samson: Where is America’s Next Top Model Cycle 1 Star Now?

As a documentary series living up to its title in every way conceivable, Netflix’s ‘Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model’ can only be described as gripping and dramatic. That’s because it consists not only of archival footage but also exclusive interviews to shine a clear light upon how what was meant to be a reality show to give new models a platform became a monster. Amongst those to thus feature here is former contestant Giselle Samson, who was a significant part of Cycle 1 back in 2003 before being eliminated for confidence issues.

Giselle Samson Struggled With Her Confidence Throughout the Show

Giselle Samson was just a young girl when she first fell in love with the entertainment industry, driving her to decide she wanted to pursue a career in the same. She thus worked hard, trained in art, music, theater, and much more, before getting the opportunity to join the Walt Disney Company at the tender age of 17 as a character dancer. It was after a few years that she developed an interest in the world of modeling too, driving her to sign up to be on the very first season of ‘America’s Next Top Model.’ She had no idea it would turn her world upside down.

Giselle realized quite early on in the show that she looked a little different from her fellow cast members, which led to her being very self-conscious despite the fact that she had the best walk amongst them. She was actually the winner of the Runway Challenge set off by Miss J in week two, but then her entire confidence plummeted to such an extent that it became evident in her shoots. In fact, she was in the bottom two in week 4 before ultimately being eliminated in week 5, with Tyra making it clear that she would not be able to succeed in the industry if she didn’t believe in herself.

Giselle Samson Has Evolved into a Proud Entrepreneur

After Giselle’s stint on reality television, she knew that she didn’t want to part ways with the entertainment industry and thus began taking up different opportunities. She worked on a cruise as a performer, honed in on the skills of her childhood to establish a name for herself as a dancer, and actually landed the role of a performer for icons such as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. It was during her time with him that she got the advice of a lifetime, with the singer telling her to use her talents for global betterment, as people always require more kindness and positivity.

Therefore, when Giselle realized it was slowly coming time for her to move on from professional dancing, she found her new calling through a lip print blotted on a napkin during an audition. She remembered the advice of Michael Jackson and saw potential in the print as it came across to her as incredibly beautiful, feminine, and powerful in more ways than one. That’s how the idea of Kiss The World was born, which is now a jewelry brand dealing in items with the symbol of a lipstick stain – whether it be earrings, necklaces, cuffs, or more, they deal in it all.

However, Giselle’s business is much different than most jewelry companies since her mission is for her products to be emblems of compassion and shared humanity. After all, each piece is not only crafted with love, hope, and kindness but also with a promise to make the world a better place, as most of the proceeds go towards helping the unhoused. Apart from this brand, Giselle has also continued to model from time to time and establish herself as a public figure, with shoots for Switch Magazine, Simply Fashion, and New York Couture, among many more. As if that’s not enough, she even featured in ‘Deal or No Deal,’ Fox’s ‘Sports Net,’ and continues to work as an actor.

Giselle Samson is a Family-Oriented Woman and a Loving Dog Mom

Although Giselle is not very open about her private life on her public platforms, her posts have made it clear that she is a very family-oriented woman who loves to spend her downtime with loved ones. Instead of embracing milestones with big parties and large groups of her friends, she prefers to just be surrounded by her tight-knit inner circle and her ever-loving as well as supportive family. From what we can tell, she is especially close to her mother, Yhinyer Jackson, and her two brothers, Darius Daulton and Sarunas J Jackson, with whom she often even goes on vacations.

If Giselle is not spending quality time with her, then she is either with her friends, traveling to experience new cultures, or relaxing with her two adorable fur babies – Fia and Tuxie. Her fur babies are admittedly the light of her life and have the ability to calm her down just like acting, dancing, and theater have done for her all her life. That’s why she also takesd Zumba classes as a part of her fitness regime. As for her travels, the 41-year-old New York resident has visited California, the Cayman Islands, and Mexico, along with several other places in the past few years alone.

